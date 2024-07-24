mobile app bar

Karun Chandhok Predicts End of McLaren’s Dominance in Belgium With Eye-Opening Red Bull Insights

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Karun Chandhok Predicts End of McLaren’s Dominance in Belgium With Eye-Opening Red Bull Insights

Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

McLaren were the benchmark for the field at the 2024 Hungarian GP as they secured a fantastic 1-2 finish at the Hungaroring and were comfortably clear of their rivals on the track. However, former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok believes that the Belgian Grand Prix weekend will push the tide back in Red Bull’s favor.

To begin with, Chandhok explained how diametrically opposite the two tracks are. Whilst the Hungaroring demands an out-and-out high-downforce package, the 4.352-mile-long Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps requires a more efficient downforce-producing race car.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the former HRT driver also highlighted how the Red Bull car is historically more suited to the Spa circuit’s configurations, and has tasted much success over the years. In his opinion, if the weather is dry, Red Bull will have the advantage on the track.

He explained, “It [the MCL38] was the quickest car in Hungary. I don’t know if it will be the quickest car in Spa. Because Spa is a circuit that has historically suited the Red Bull so well. They are a very efficient car. They have been able to produce very efficient downforce. Assuming [the race is] dry, it will directly favor Red Bull a bit more.” 

While Chandhok is of the opinion that Red Bull would be the favorites to bag big points in Belgium, the 40-year-old did give McLaren the credit where it was due. Given where McLaren were at the start of last year, Chandhok feels they have done a tremendous job to be at least an equal match for Red Bull across a wide range of circuits on the 2024 calendar.

Sergio Perez needs to step up in Spa because of Max Verstappen’s penalty

At the moment, the driver line-up for Red Bull has not been firing on all cylinders. It will be crucial for Perez to put in a good show at Spa if Red Bull are to capitalize on their pace advantage. Moreover, since Red Bull are likely to make a decision about Perez’s future after the Belgian GP, the #11 driver will hope to put in a good performance.

On the other hand, Verstappen will most likely have a mountain to climb despite no fault of his own. The Dutchman is handed a 10-place grid penalty after Red Bull decided to fit a new engine into his RB20. Given how the Spa circuit is power-limited, it would help the #1 driver have a brand-new engine in the back of his car.

Moreover, despite the penalty, Verstappen has a decent shot at aiming for at least a podium finish. The Spa Francorchamps circuit often features plenty of overtakes, and Verstappen has made it a habit of performing well on this track. In 2022, the Dutchman stormed through the field to win the Belgian GP from a grid spot of P14.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these