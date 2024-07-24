Karun Chandhok Predicts End of McLaren’s Dominance in Belgium With Eye-Opening Red Bull Insights

McLaren were the benchmark for the field at the 2024 Hungarian GP as they secured a fantastic 1-2 finish at the Hungaroring and were comfortably clear of their rivals on the track. However, former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok believes that the Belgian Grand Prix weekend will push the tide back in Red Bull’s favor.

To begin with, Chandhok explained how diametrically opposite the two tracks are. Whilst the Hungaroring demands an out-and-out high-downforce package, the 4.352-mile-long Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps requires a more efficient downforce-producing race car.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the former HRT driver also highlighted how the Red Bull car is historically more suited to the Spa circuit’s configurations, and has tasted much success over the years. In his opinion, if the weather is dry, Red Bull will have the advantage on the track.

He explained, “It [the MCL38] was the quickest car in Hungary. I don’t know if it will be the quickest car in Spa. Because Spa is a circuit that has historically suited the Red Bull so well. They are a very efficient car. They have been able to produce very efficient downforce. Assuming [the race is] dry, it will directly favor Red Bull a bit more.”

While Chandhok is of the opinion that Red Bull would be the favorites to bag big points in Belgium, the 40-year-old did give McLaren the credit where it was due. Given where McLaren were at the start of last year, Chandhok feels they have done a tremendous job to be at least an equal match for Red Bull across a wide range of circuits on the 2024 calendar.

Sergio Perez needs to step up in Spa because of Max Verstappen’s penalty

At the moment, the driver line-up for Red Bull has not been firing on all cylinders. It will be crucial for Perez to put in a good show at Spa if Red Bull are to capitalize on their pace advantage. Moreover, since Red Bull are likely to make a decision about Perez’s future after the Belgian GP, the #11 driver will hope to put in a good performance.

On the other hand, Verstappen will most likely have a mountain to climb despite no fault of his own. The Dutchman is handed a 10-place grid penalty after Red Bull decided to fit a new engine into his RB20. Given how the Spa circuit is power-limited, it would help the #1 driver have a brand-new engine in the back of his car.

Will Max Verstappen take a 10-place grid penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix? pic.twitter.com/4TSn5kTjA3 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 24, 2024

Moreover, despite the penalty, Verstappen has a decent shot at aiming for at least a podium finish. The Spa Francorchamps circuit often features plenty of overtakes, and Verstappen has made it a habit of performing well on this track. In 2022, the Dutchman stormed through the field to win the Belgian GP from a grid spot of P14.