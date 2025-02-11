Kelly Piquet May Have Accidentally Revealed the Gender of Her and Max Verstappen’s Unborn Baby

Kelly Piquet during the FIA Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix in Austin Tx at Circuit of the Americas | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After winning his fourth World Championship last year, Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet announced that they were expecting a child together.

They didn’t reveal whether it would be a boy or a girl. In fact, it wasn’t even certain if they knew themselves. After all, they may have chosen to keep it a surprise.

However, Piquet‘s latest social media activity may have just spilled the beans.

It looks like the Brazilian model and Verstappen do know the gender of their child. Piquet was recently in Miami, where pictures of her shopping for clothes were shared on social media. Most of those pictures showed her browsing through what appeared to be the girls’ section.

This suggests that Piquet and Verstappen are set to have a daughter this year. @f1gossippofficial — a page on Instagram dedicated to covering off-track chatter — highlighted the same, and wrote “Kelly, who is in Miami, took the opportunity to do the baby’s outfit, P also participated in this moment!!”

By “P,” the page referred to Penelope, Piquet’s daughter from her previous relationship with ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Together, Penelope, Piquet, and Verstappen form a small, happy family living in Monaco. Now, a new baby girl is set to be the latest addition to their family, and Piquet marked the occasion by taking Penelope to the same store where she bought her first clothes five years ago.

Piquet goes back full circle

Piquet, most likely, has a favorite place when it comes to baby shopping. Talu Concepts, the account that shared the pictures of Piquet in search of her preferred outfits, revealed that she was at the exact same place five years ago, buying things for Penelope.

“Kellinha, I LOVE watching your family grow and I’m honored to be a part of this story from the beginning,” the account wrote on Instagram.

“It’s always a delight to meet you, even more so in the company of P, who was promoted to her older sister!!!”

Talu Concepts is a store owned by Taluana Adjuto, who lives in Miami and is a native Portuguese speaker, suggesting that, like Piquet, she could have roots in Brazil. She holds a master’s degree in fashion and runs a well-known store, which explains why Piquet prefers to buy her baby’s clothes from her.