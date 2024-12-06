mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Launches Baby Merchandise Collection After Pregnancy Announcement With Kelly Piquet

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates becoming the 2023 Drivers World Champion with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Rumors about Kelly Piquet’s pregnancy have been making rounds on the internet lately, and the speculation was finally put to rest on Friday. Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet jointly broke the news on Instagram with a heartwarming post.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle,” the couple shared, confirming they are expecting their first child together. The announcement comes just weeks after claiming his fourth consecutive title, making it a truly memorable moment for the Dutchman and his family.

As congratulatory wishes started flooding in from fans and friends, the couple wasted no time in turning this sweet occasion into a creative business opportunity. Shortly after the announcement, Verstappen launched a brand-new collection of baby merchandise on his official website.

Named the MV Kids Collection, the line caters to parents who are passionate about F1 and want to share their love for racing with their children. The online store offers a wide range of baby items inspired by the Dutchman’s style and racing number.

Shoppers can pick up short-sleeved rompers for $16, long-sleeved versions for $18, and romper suits for $26. There are also complete gift sets priced at $32, race overall onesies for $63, and winter jackets for the same price.

Accessories like beanies and scarves are also available for $32, along with sweatpants and hoodies at discounted rates of $32 and $20, respectively. According to the website, the collection is designed to “bring a touch of Formula 1 to your little one’s life”.

This exciting news marks Kelly Piquet’s second time becoming a mother. She already has a daughter, Penelope, born in 2019, from her previous relationship with Russian former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

With the MV Kids Collection, the four-time world champion continues to build on his entrepreneurial game, giving fans a chance to celebrate alongside him.

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

