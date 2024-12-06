Max Verstappen Launches Baby Merchandise Collection After Pregnancy Announcement With Kelly Piquet

1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates becoming the 2023 Drivers World Champion with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Rumors about Kelly Piquet’s pregnancy have been making rounds on the internet lately, and the speculation was finally put to rest on Friday. Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet jointly broke the news on Instagram with a heartwarming post.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle,” the couple shared, confirming they are expecting their first child together. The announcement comes just weeks after claiming his fourth consecutive title, making it a truly memorable moment for the Dutchman and his family.

As congratulatory wishes started flooding in from fans and friends, the couple wasted no time in turning this sweet occasion into a creative business opportunity. Shortly after the announcement, Verstappen launched a brand-new collection of baby merchandise on his official website.

Named the MV Kids Collection, the line caters to parents who are passionate about F1 and want to share their love for racing with their children. The online store offers a wide range of baby items inspired by the Dutchman’s style and racing number.

Max Verstappen adds a new collection to his website after confirming he is expecting a baby with Kelly Piquet.#MaxVerstappen #KellyPiquet #miniVerstappen pic.twitter.com/Hpe4aLn50g — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) December 6, 2024

Shoppers can pick up short-sleeved rompers for $16, long-sleeved versions for $18, and romper suits for $26. There are also complete gift sets priced at $32, race overall onesies for $63, and winter jackets for the same price.

Accessories like beanies and scarves are also available for $32, along with sweatpants and hoodies at discounted rates of $32 and $20, respectively. According to the website, the collection is designed to “bring a touch of Formula 1 to your little one’s life”.

This exciting news marks Kelly Piquet’s second time becoming a mother. She already has a daughter, Penelope, born in 2019, from her previous relationship with Russian former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

With the MV Kids Collection, the four-time world champion continues to build on his entrepreneurial game, giving fans a chance to celebrate alongside him.