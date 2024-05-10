Kelly Piquet Raises $100,000 for Brazil Flood Relief Day After Max Verstappen’s Generous Donation

Brazil has found itself in an unfortunate situation as rain-induced floods continue to batter the nation. The southern state of Rio Grande do Sul is among the worst affected areas. Amid worldwide calls for help, Kelly Piquet has made an effort as well. The Brazilian model has so far raised $100,000 and is expecting the figure to grow.

Kelly Piquet is part of a collective called The Bazaar For Good. The non-profit organization consists of 30 women who have a strong social media presence.

They together work towards helping underprivileged children around the globe. Currently, they are holding a campaign in Miami which is expected to raise $500,000. All proceeds will go to the flood relief work in Brazil.

The Bazaar For Good has opened a clothing outlet that features a Red Bull Racing shirt. It was a contribution from the reigning F1 champion and Kelly’s partner, Max Verstappen. The Dutchman gave away the signed T-shirt for the auction, becoming the first F1 driver to contribute towards the relief tasks being carried out in Rio Grande do Sul.

Rio Grande do Sul saw unprecedented levels of torrential rain last week. The magnitude of the downpour resulted in the flooding of the entire state.

As per Reuters, the death toll has already reached 113 and is expected to rise further. That is because of the 146 individuals who the civil defense has failed to trace until now. Meanwhile, the number of displaced has reached 337,000.

The calamity hits home personally for Kelly Piquet who was born in the South American nation. She earlier made an appeal through Instagram stories, urging people to donate towards the relief tasks in Rio Grande do Sul. Fortunately, she isn’t the first or last Brazilian celebrity to raise awareness.

Gisele Bundchen makes emotional appeal for flood-affected Brazilians

Gisele Bundchen, the renowned supermodel, hails from Rio Grande do Sul. She recently shared devastating visuals as floods handicapped the southern state. The appeal for help went viral in no time as F1 driver Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend Kika endorsed the call on social media as well.

In the video uploaded on Instagram, Bundchen said, “My home state in Rio Grande do Sul, south in Brazil, has had its worst tragedy in its history. Heavy rains flooded entire towns in most parts of the state. It’s not just one city, it’s more than 350 cities affected. People are not only losing their houses, their jobs, they’re losing everything and there are many still to be rescued.”

An honorary Brazilian citizen since 2022, Lewis Hamilton also recently stood in solidarity with the nation. He shared a video from The Guardian that had a snippet of the Brazilian president’s message. Hamilton wrote, “Heart is with everyone in Brazil affected by this flooding.”