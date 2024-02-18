Sale of Ferrari’s $110 Merchandise Will Skyrocket With Lewis Hamilton Carrying His Fans to Maranello

Lewis Hamilton is all set to make a big money move to Ferrari in 2025, ending a decade long association with Mercedes. For Ferrari it is definitely a gain, not just because of the fact that Hamilton is one of the best ever, but because of his huge off-track appeal. Commercially, Ferrari is looking to boos the sales of their $110 merchandise with the arrival of Hamilton.

Martin Brundle sat with Matt Baker, Simon Lazenby, and Rachel Brookes in Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the off-season drama. There, the experts spoke about how Hamilton’s inclusion in the team is going to be massive for Ferrari on the business front.

They also added that the British driver will bring a sea of Tifosi in Ferrari t-shirts at Silverstone, Hamilton’s home race. These Ferrari t-shirts cost $110, and the Italian outfit will surely sell a lot more of these in UK, now that their national hero will don their colors.

Brundle said, “When we get to Silverstone 2025, will there be a sea of Red t-shirts in the grandstand? I think there will.”

Finding it hard to keep the excitement away, Brookes had a suggestion. He wants 2024 to be over as soon as possible. The thought of Hamilton in a Ferrari going up against George Russell in his Mercedes in front of the home Silverstone crowd is extremely appealing.

2024 will be Hamilton‘s last season with Mercedes. Leclerc is already a very popular driver in Italy and suiting up with Hamilton will boost Ferrari’s popularity tenfold.

Ferrari’s merchandise sales will likely will skyrocket from 2025 onwards. When Hamilton’s move to Ferrari became official, the latter’s valuation sky-rocketed too, to $7 billion.

Lewis Hamilton’s departure opens various opportunities

Ahead of 2025, a lot of drivers are expected to move around to other teams. This is because Hamilton’s departure opens up a spot at Mercedes, and they will look to find a suitable replacement.

Sky Sports’ panel also added that the sport will enter a fascinating era because of these changes. Verstappen going wheel-to-wheel in his Red Bull against Hamilton’s Ferrari would be a dream for many fans. On the other hand, Fernando Alonso is widely expected to be a strong candidate to replace Hamilton, and he would want to take a step forward, compete for wins and potentially the title.

A lot of drivers have their names associated with Mercedes including Alonso, whose contract expires at the end of the season. So far, Alonso insists that he wants to stay with Aston Martin. However, he hasn’t renewed a deal yet. Whether Alonso signs with the Silver Arrows, or whether Toto Wolff decides to go for a younger option remains to be seen.