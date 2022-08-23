Kevin Magnussen praises ‘bigger risk’ after $76.5 Million redevelopment at Spa-Francorchamps

Kevin Magnussen appreciates the bigger risk added at the Spa-Francorchamps after its massive $76.5 Million costly redevelopment.

Ahead of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix, the authority at Spa-Francorchamps made an expensive redevelopment. Several transformations have been carried out to enhance safety and invite back bike racing at the race venue.

Crash barriers have been reprofiled at Raidillon, and five of its renowned corners have been resurfaced. The most notable change is the run-off areas have been replaced with gravel traps at four corners, including Eau Rogue and Radillion.

Therefore, the drivers must be careful while tackling these high-speed corners, as one mistake can ruin their weekend. Reacting to it, Haas race driver Kevin Magnussen has hailed the higher risk that now comes with the hefty $76.5 million budget redevelopment.

“I think it’s good to have gravel instead of tarmac run-off as I feel it’s safer in some ways, and it makes it easier in terms of track limits,” said Magnussen as per the GPFans.

“It makes it simpler and also a little more challenging as pushing the limits will have a bigger risk, which is a good thing I think.”

Kevin Magnussen can have a new teammate in 2023

Mick Schumacher is yet to extend his contract with Haas, with his current deal running out at the end of the 2022 season. The two parties are probably so distant in their demands that the American team reportedly suspended the talks with Schumacher.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Alpine are interested in the German race driver after facing harsh snubs by Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

Indeed Alpine is an upgrade over Haas for the 2020 F2 champion. However, he certainly wouldn’t want to upset the Ferrari bosses by going out of their system.

It could also strain his future chances to race for the Maranello-based team. Thus, it remains to be seen where these talks will go, but Alpine indeed has a shot at the 23-year-old race driver if he decides to be bold.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported that Haas had given a long shot to Daniel Ricciardo, who could be without a drive in 2023. Thus, there is a possibility that Magnussen might be paired with the eight Grand Prix winner next year.

