“Go support Mick Schumacher now he needs it”– 53 F1 race winner Sebastian Vettel pleads his fans to support his godson while sending them packages

Sebastian Vettel urges fans to support Mick Schumacher while sending packages to them, stating that the Haas driver needs it.

This is going to be the last year of Sebastian Vettel in F1. The four-time world champion over the years has gained an immense amount of admirers, even from the sections which usually used to hate him in his dominant era.

But now, with only a handful of F1 races remaining in his pocket, he surely doesn’t need that kind of support. He is also not vying for the championship, where constant support would motivate him.

That’s why the Aston martin race driver has urged his F1 fans to support his godson Mick Schumacher. A Twitter user on Tuesday shared a package that Vettel apparently sent.

There was a note where he was asking them to support Schumacher. The post got viral instantly and showed the incredible camaraderie between the two drivers.

Seb telling his fans to support Mick now 🥺❤️ “Go support Mick now :), he needs it. – Sebastian.” https://t.co/ItKmaooT8N — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 23, 2022

Also read: F3 Macau Grand Prix that made Ferrari to create $12 Million per year earning superstar Charles Leclerc

Sebastian Vettel explains why it’s the right time to leave F1

The four-time world champion is leaving F1 at the end of the season. The German explained that he would leave the sport because of his principles related to environmental conservation and how his profession contradicts them.

Moreover, he also talks about spending more time with his family. Further, Vettel has explained why this step is crucial now and not a couple of years later.

“The timeline [of the decision] takes us back years,” he said. “It’s not a decision I made overnight. The final decision was taken yesterday by telling the team I would stop and not continue, but there was a lot of thought leading into this.”

“I think it’s the right time for me to do other things. I know how intense this job is and how much dedication goes into this and if you do this I am convinced you have to do it the right way.”

Mick Schumacher on his way out of Haas?

While Vettel has decided to step down from his career, Schumacher is just starting. In the last few races, the young German driver has shown how impressive he can be.

Multiple reports say that he can shift from Haas in 2023, with interest from Alpine generating. It further escalated when Haas reportedly suspended contract extension talks with him.

According to ESPN, Haas boss, Guenther Steiner has made a long shot and contacted unsettled McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo to replace the 2020 F2 champion.

Also read: $560,000 worth Formula E driver in negotiations with Alpine, Williams and Haas for 2023 seat