Kimi Antonelli Crowns Mercedes’ $2.7M Beast Owned by Lewis Hamilton as His Dream Road Car: “It’s a Bit Too Fast”

Driving the fastest cars in the world is a part of the job description of being an F1 driver. But even off the track, most have a craving for speed, which they fulfill by getting their hands on some of the quickest sports or hyper cars there are. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is just starting to make a name for himself, already has one in mind.

At the 2025 Autosport Awards, Antonelli was asked what his dream car would be. After admitting that there would be many he would like to have, he said, “One of my dream ones is the Project One.”

Antonelli was referring to the Mercedes AMG One, a hypercar manufactured by the German company, which costs $2.7 million. It became a widely desired acquisition for many enthusiasts because F1 engineering was involved in its making. In fact, it wasn’t road-legal upon release because of the speed at which it could travel.

“Of course it’s a bit too fast for the road,” Antonelli added. “So, I will be curious to see how it behaves on track.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motorsport (@motorsportcom)

The Italian, who will join Mercedes this season as Lewis Hamilton‘s replacement, could very well get a chance to try out the AMG-One and perhaps even own one. After all, former drivers like Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were each gifted one. His current teammate, George Russell, also has one. Hamilton even gifted one to his dad, Anthony.

However, the AMG-One’s production was very limited. Mercedes manufactured just 275 units, out of which most of them got sold out or gifted very quickly. Dubbed as an ‘F1 car on road’, the AMG One is unlike any hypercar ever created, with data from F1 races being used while manufacturing.

It has a 1.6 l V6 engine, with four electric motors. The top speed of the car is 219 mph (352 kmph), making it one of the fastest in the world.