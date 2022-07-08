“$5.5 Million Mercedes containing the F1 engine”- Lewis Hamilton gifts his father and himself each a limited edition Mercedes AMG Project One

Lewis Hamilton brought his father Anthony a Mercedes AMG Project One car which is just a road version of his Formula One car

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history. He began his motorsports journey via karting winning trophies and rising through the ranks.

One thing Hamilton is always grateful for is achieving such accomplishments after his uprising from a middle-class family. In his own words, there were plenty of sacrifices made by his parents.

The Briton’s dad Anthony had to work four different jobs at a time to fund his son’s dream of becoming a Formula One driver. He funded his races until McLaren scouted the talented driver and took him into their academy program.

Moreover, now the seven times world champion is worth $285 Million. He returned the favor to his father who helped him achieve the F1 dream in style.

Lewis Hamilton gifts Anthony Hamilton the Mercedes AMG Project One

Lewis Hamilton bought two of the Mercedes AMG Project One Hypercars. One for himself and the other one for his father. The car costs a whopping US$2.72 million per unit.

One of the most interesting things about the car is that it contains the same F1 engine that Hamilton also drives on race weekends. Built in Brixworth in the UK, Project one is Mercedes’ 1,000hp F1 car for the road.

It takes a little more from the Formula One cars. It uses F1 tech like KERS (kinetic energy recovery system) which helps boost the acceleration of the car after storing power in the engine.

Moreover, it draws lines with the F1 aerodynamics as well with its giant shark fin design at the rear of the car for better speed. The 1.6 litre V6 Turbo has a limited production and Hamilton is a proud owner of two of them.

