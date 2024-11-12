Kimi Antonelli Gears Up for F1: ‘Counting the Days Until I Can Compete’

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, racing for the Mercedes team during the 2024 Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

Formula 1 has had the privilege of fielding some of the greatest generational talents in the entire sporting industry. The latest era of the sport is ushering in towards embracing youth and Andrea Kimi Antonelli has quickly become the poster boy of that movement.

The 18-year-old Italian racing prodigy rose through the junior ranks at a meteoric pace — collecting titles and accolades one after the other. Earlier this year, it was finally announced that he will be making his F1 debut for the storied Mercedes team next season.

The F2 sensation has already had track time behind the wheel of F1 machinery in private tests and two outings during FP1 this season. Yet, he is keen to get working on his first full season in the sport.

The Mercedes website quoted Antonelli as saying, “I still have to finish an F2 season and I want to do that in style, but honestly I’m counting down the days until I can start in F1”. The Silver Arrows have also been working very closely with Antonelli to ensure that he is ready for the pinnacle of motorsport.

Kimi was testing the Mercedes W13 today at Losail x @KimiAntonelliFR pic.twitter.com/vV3Z6gvHNY — Kimi Antonelli Updates (@AndreaKimiNews) November 5, 2024

One part of this plan is to have the 18-year-old with the team at almost every race weekend. While this will help him acclimatize with the paddock, he also gets the distinct opportunity to be around the likes of George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

However, Antonelli has ensured that he keeps his distance from Russell and Hamilton and doesn’t “harass” them. In addition to this, Antonelli is working closely with the team to improve his physical conditioning to endure the challenges of a full season of F1 racing.

Lastly, as all F1 drivers do, Antonelli is putting in the hours at Mercedes’ simulator. This will allow the Italian to get to grips with the complexities and challenges of driving an F1 car at full tilt in a competitive sphere.