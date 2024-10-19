mobile app bar

Kit Kat Connoisseur Sergio Perez Lists His 5 Best Flavors; One of Those Is a Rare Find

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 19: Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez (11) of Mexico waives to fans as he leaves the Fan Forum before the Sprint Race of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 19, 2024, at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 19: Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez (11) of Mexico waives to fans as he leaves the Fan Forum before the Sprint Race of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 19, 2024, at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Sergio Perez has revealed that Kit Kat is more than just a snack for him—it’s one of the 10 essential items he can’t live without. In a recent GQ Sports video on YouTube, Perez gave fans a glimpse of his must-have items, and Kit Kat took center stage. It’s not just Perez, though; his entire family, especially his children, shares the same love for the iconic chocolate treat.

Perez also highlighted the wide range of Kit Kat flavors available, making it nearly impossible to grow tired of them. Out of all the varieties he’s tried, he revealed his personal top five — Dark Chocolate, Matcha, Cookies and Cream, Caramel, and the classic Kit Kat flavor.

These are the ones the Mexican enjoys the most, with the Matcha flavor standing out as a rare find only available in Japan. “My favorite flavor, I mean it’s all of this look (Checo said showing tens of different Kit Kat flavors) this is the best thing about Kit Kats, you can’t get tired of it,” he said.

“They have so many flavors, for example when I go to Japan, I buy a lot of Kit Kat because in Japan I’m able to find flavors like the ‘Matcha’ one, you cannot find them anywhere else in the world.”

Japan is renowned for its impressive variety of Kit Kat flavors, boasting over 300 unique options. The country leads the world in introducing new and often surprising flavors, many of which are exclusive to specific regions or seasons.

Nestle, the parent company of Kit Kat, has embraced Japan’s passion for innovation by offering unconventional and quirky options like hot sauce and wasabi-flavors—quite a departure from the traditional sweet flavors most people know. These bold choices showcase Japan’s adventurous spirit when it comes to this beloved chocolate snack.

