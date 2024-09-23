Kym Illman Bids Farewell to Daniel Ricciardo Amid Speculation of His F1 Exit

Rumored to be stepping away from F1, Daniel Ricciardo struggled to keep his emotions at bay when addressing the media after the Singapore GP. He spent a lot of time in the paddock, leaving the premises at almost 2 am. Staying back to capture him leaving, famed F1 photojournalist Kym Illman believes it was Ricciardo’s last exit from the paddock as a racing driver, and the photographer has bid him farewell.

Taking to Instagram, Illman uploaded a video, saying goodbye to the Honey Badger. Recapping the 35-year-old’s illustrious career, the photojournalist also revealed how Ricciardo was a primary reason behind him covering the sport. Illman’s children and Ricciardo went to the same school, and being in his company inspired Illman to shoot F1.

“If it weren’t for you, I would not be in this sport today. Daniel [Ricciardo], thank you for the memories.”, he stated.

Choking with emotions while talking to F1’s Lawrence Barretto after the race, Ricciardo reflected on why he took longer than usual to get out of his car. While exhaustion was a reason, the uncertainty over his future also made him want to spend a little more time in the cockpit, as it could be his last time in an F1 car.

However, the Australian driver isn’t the only one struggling with uncertainty, as even the Red Bull team doesn’t know what is going on. There is a strong chance that Liam Lawson will get Ricciardo’s seat for the US GP, but no one knows for sure. Even the fans are unhappy with Red Bull’s approach and are not shying away from showing it.

Fans unhappy with Red Bull’s treatment of Ricciardo

Having spent 14 years in the sport, the Perth native has built himself a legacy like few others. Ricciardo is one of the most beloved drivers on the grid, and fans aren’t too pleased with the way Red Bull is pushing him out of F1. Many took to X to detail their dissatisfaction over the move, saying, “He deserves a lot more”.

A bit annoying that his 13 years in the sport will come down to a post race interview and not a proper celebration with donuts and drivers clapping for him. Maybe it’s the risk they take when they’re put under race by race tests but despite his career ending at VCarb the way it’s… — deni (@fiagirly) September 22, 2024

Another fan pointed out the unfairness behind what was potentially Ricciardo’s last interview as an F1 driver. They claimed he should have gone out with donuts and a press conference rather than a simple interview.

this is so unfair. over a decade of f1 and his goodbye is a simple press pen interview. he should go out with cheers, donuts, a press conference, a nod to the fans. this is not how things should be done — ana (@sextappen) September 22, 2024

Meanwhile, one fan claimed that it was a “disgrace” that Ricciardo was losing his seat over Sergio Perez because of money.

The fact we’re losing this guy over Perez….. all because of money….. It’s a disgrace. — JAKE BUCKLEY (@TheMasterBucks) September 22, 2024

While it is still not clear whether the #3 driver will return in a month for the US GP, his post-race interview certainly made for a heartbreaking watch for all F1 fans.