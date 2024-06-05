Kym Illman Explains ‘It’s Easier to Become an F1 Driver Than a Photographer’

Having worked eight years in the Formula 1 industry as a photographer, Kym Illman has explained that there is no proven way to become an F1 photographer and it is usually word-of-mouth publicity.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Illman stated that some say ‘it is easier to become an F1 driver than an F1 photographer.’ This is because the drivers have a graduation structure that somewhat ensures their entry into F1 such as winning, F3, F2, and then eventually an attempt in F1. However, there is no such structure for photographers.

On top of that, there are not many paid jobs for photographers. The paddock is mostly filled with freelance photographers, struggling to pave their way to the top and get noticed. But Illman has given some insight into how an aspirant can begin their journey in this aspect of F1.

The challenge of getting noticed

The Australian explained that one of the ways for a photographer to become a professional in the sport is to rise through the ranks by covering the junior karting series. Another way is to find their way into F1 teams as they hold out vacancies for these roles.

Illman also explained that drivers too sometimes hire their own personal photographers and they get paid to attend the races. Furthermore, there is no formal qualification that is required to become an F1 photographer.

Illman explained that a photographer is mainly judged by the quality of their work. And that is the real challenge. Since no team or organization advertises for an F1 photographer, the best shot to get noticed is through word-of-mouth.

How to get F1 accreditation

There are at least 70 international photographers at each race and at least 30-40 local photographers. Local photographers gain accreditation from authorities of the races while international photographers need permission from the FIA.

However, not every photographer who applies gets accredited. So, if an aspirant has contacts or is associated with a media outlet, the chances of getting the pass becomes higher. Furthermore, Illman explained that the sport not just needs a photographer but a marketer who can boost the sport to an ever-growing audience.