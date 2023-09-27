Lance Stroll’s Race Suit Gets Bid Increment of Massive $13,000 at Formula 1 Authentics Auction

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll’s racing suit was recently put up on an auction. What has left many shocked is not the auction but the bid for it. Interestingly, someone has put a massive $13,000 bid for the T-shirt, as per a post on Reddit by a user.

Admittedly, this is a staggering price to be set for the auction since Stroll hasn’t achieved anything magnanimous so far in his F1 career. Talking about the top, it was neither a championship-winning wearable nor did it involve any infamous incident surrounding it. Many took to social media to share their opinions that the price is not justified.

Notably, the highest amount for an F1 suit is $110,372, which belongs to Ayrton Senna’s 1984 Toleman F1 suit.

The Hungarian top of Lance Stroll and it’s reaction

The top that was put on the auction is from this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix. Surprisingly, Lance Stroll did not had a performance to remember at Hungaroring that would send the top to auction.

He only claimed P10, behind his teammate Fernando Alonso, who is massively outplaying him this season. So much so that experts believe the Canadian driver is just wasting millions of dollars of his father on the team.

After seeing the post and the staggering price tag on it, fans joked that the Aston Martin’s suit could have been put on the auction by either the Aston Martin driver’s father, Lawrence Stroll, his sister Chloe Stroll, or by his teammate Alonso.

How is Stroll performing this season?

The 2023 F1 season hasn’t been the brightest for Lance Stroll. Despite having a superior AMR23 as compared to its 2022 predecessor, the Canadian driver failed to deliver results.

Currently, he stands 127 points adrift of his teammate, Fernando Alonso. The 42-year-old is in P4 in the driver’s championship with 174 points, whereas Stroll is in P10 with 47 points. Therefore, he is failing to help the British team battle with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari in the Constructors’ championship.

As the Italian and German team has been firing with two cylinders [read drivers], it is not the same in the case of Aston Martin. Furthermore, the 24-year-old added more pain to his side after his crashes cost Aston Martin over $2 million in expenses. That too in a season where the teams have to comply with extremely tight budgets.