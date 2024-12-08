“Lando Has That Little Bit More Pure Speed”: Nico Rosberg on Norris vs Oscar Piastri

December 6, 2024, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, United Arab Emirates: LANDO NORRIS (GBR) of McLaren 4 and OSCAR PIASTRI (AUS) of McLaren 81 in the paddock on Friday 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After sealing the 2024 Constructors’ Championship for McLaren with a dominant win in Abu Dhabi, Lando Norris revealed his goals for next year — winning his maiden Drivers’ title. However, he will not be the only one chasing this dream.

Oscar Piastri, who played an equally important role in helping McLaren end its 26-year Championship drought, is also expected to be right up there. With McLaren expected to have the quickest car going into the 2025 campaign, there could very well be a Norris vs Piastri fight for the crown.

After the Abu Dhabi GP, Nico Rosberg analyzed the qualities of both drivers during a Sky Sports segment.

“Lando has that little bit more pure speed,” the 2016 World Champion said. “But he has a little mistake from time to time. Oscar has a bit less pure speed but a bit more solid. It will be super interesting to see how that unfolds next year.”

McLaren faced challenges managing their drivers this season, even with only one having a realistic shot at the Drivers’ title, which Max Verstappen ultimately claimed. Imagine the dynamics next year if both drivers are in contention for the championship—could we see more ‘Papaya Rules‘ in action?

McLaren may need to deal with the ultimate luxury problem in 2025

Every team hopes to have two strong drivers who can push each other to take the side forward. However, that could become a luxury problem for a side when they are fighting for the world championship.

Piastri’s performances in 2024 have proven that he is not a number two driver and will not back down when placed against Norris. This could result in McLaren having to impose strict team orders—Papaya Rules—similar to what Mercedes implemented back in the day with Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren won’t be the only team likely to have both drivers competing for the title next season. Ferrari—who pushed the Constructors’ fight to the wire this year but ultimately fell short by 21 points—is also expected to be a strong contender. And one driver who can never be counted out is the recently crowned four-time champion, Max Verstappen.

Regardless of how competitive Red Bull’s car is next season, Verstappen is likely to remain a title contender due to his exceptional ability to exceed the car’s potential. This season, the Dutchman won nine races—the most by any driver—despite Red Bull finishing third in the Constructors’ standings.