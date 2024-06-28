Lando Norris Admits Taking a Leaf Out of Max Verstappen’s Book – “Live More Freely”

Lando Norris has revealed on several occasions about how he is an emotional man. The 24-year-old has explained multiple times that the environment plays a huge role in the way he reacts. However, since fans can sometimes give toxic opinions about famous personalities, Norris has admitted that he needs to learn how to deal with such situations. Hence, he recently stated in an interview with The Telegraph that he is learning from Max Verstappen.

Norris stated, “I think you should just live more freely like he (Verstappen) does”. The Briton then further explained how he deals with such situations presently.

“I definitely care too much about people’s perceptions of me. I certainly think I cared way too much when I started out in like 2019-2020, though I care less now. Some people are going to like you, some aren’t. They can have whatever perception they want. You have to accept that”, he added.

Norris was mostly referring to the netizens on social media as many rival fans often turn toxic. He believes that one cannot always impress everyone, and hence, he just needs to ignore those who spread hate. Norris then gave the example of former US President Donald Trump’s visit to the McLaren garage earlier this season to explain his point better.

Lando Norris faced immense backlash for thanking Donald Trump

Donald Trump surprised F1 fans around the world when he visited the McLaren garage for the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year. As a result of his visit, McLaren received immense backlash for hosting him.

It was only later revealed that Trump was not McLaren’s guest but that F1 had asked the team to host him. However, fans were not aware of the same and slammed the major personalities of the Woking-based outfit, including Lando Norris, who praised the former US President for his kind words.

Trump had told Norris, who won the Miami GP, that he was the Briton’s lucky charm. In reply, the 24-year-old thanked Trump and explained how it was an “honor” for him to receive such praise from such a huge personality.

Norris believes that such exchanges are often misinterpreted on social media and are sometimes blown out of proportion. Therefore, he believes that people posting online must be aware of the same. However, since the 24-year-old cannot influence what people spread on social media, he added that he has learned to live with it now, unlike before.