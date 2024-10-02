Lando Norris and Max Verstappen Have More 1-2 Finishes Than Schumacher and Alonso

During dominant eras in F1, certain faces become regulars on the podium. In the early 2000s, Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso frequently occupied the top three spots, combining for 11 one-two finishes between them. However, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have now broken that record.

Norris won the 2024 Singapore GP two weeks ago, and Verstappen finished behind in second. It took their total number of 1-2 finishes to 12, one more than Schumacher and Alonso, who won seven World Titles between 2000 and 2006.

Verstappen too has been a dominant figure in F1 of late, winning three back-to-back World Championships between 2021 and 2023. He could very well win his fourth at the end of this season, as he is 52 points ahead of Norris.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen now have more 1-2 podium finishes than Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso. 1-2s

Verstappen and Norris – 12

Schumacher and Alonso – 11 Lando and Max have finished 1-2 in 12 of the last 31 F1 races. pic.twitter.com/ShqvGsqN17 — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) October 2, 2024

Although Norris hasn’t reached the level of Schumacher, Alonso, and Verstappen yet, he is yet slowly making himself a solid contender for the crown. And as Norris and Verstappen continue to battle for the title, they are expected to register more 1-2s going forward as currently McLaren and Red Bull seem to be the two fastest teams.

Norris vs Verstappen rivalry in the making?

Schumacher and Alonso were direct title rivals, especially in the two seasons that the latter emerged victorious in. That is mainly because both had cars that were capable of challenging for the championship.

Norris, on the other hand, got a Championship level car at his disposal for the first time in 2024. Unfortunately, McLaren’s strategy errors and mistakes made by him have cost him massively because, in reality, he should have been a lot closer to Verstappen than 52 points at this stage of the season.

Nonetheless, if Norris consistently keeps battling Verstappen in the coming months and years, it could lead to the birth of a new fierce rivalry.