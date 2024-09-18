Lando Norris Arranges Dedicated Stand at Silverstone With Tickets Starting at $500 After Huge Fan Demand

Lando Norris made a huge announcement via his LN4 social media account on September 18. He confirmed that he will have his own Grandstand for the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone after receiving huge demand from the fans.

The 24-year-old had earlier asked his fans if they would be keen to see him have his own Grandstand. And unsurprisingly, most fans loved the idea.

Silverstone’s official website also confirmed the news by revealing the area of the track where Norris’ Grandstand will be located. They revealed that his Grandstand will be located around the Stowe corner as this location will give fans a “prime viewing opportunity as he races down the Hangar Straight“.

Speaking of the kind of experience fans can have in his Grandstand, Norris revealed, “There is going to be the Lando Grandstand which is going to be epic. Everyone is going to be in fluoros [his signature color scheme]. They are going to be matching my helmet“.

The tickets for his Grandstand start at a price of £379 [$500] and go up as high as £474 [$626]. There will be a total of four sections in his Grandstand. However, only three of them will have seating.

For any fans interested in purchasing a ticket for Norris’ Grandstand, they are likely to receive a fantastic experience. Other than receiving a three-day reserved ticket, fans will also get access to an exclusive Norris t-shirt and fan pack.

Moreover, these fans will also be able to enjoy all the weekend entertainment and events that will take place. However, that’s not it. Some lucky fans will also receive opportunities for a paddock tour, backstage concert access, pit walks, and much more.