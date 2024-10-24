mobile app bar

Lando Norris Arrived at the US GP in a $150,000 Plymouth Barracuda Launched in 1973

Published

Lando Norris waves to fans during the driver's parade

Lando Norris waves to fans during the driver s parade at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 20, 2024
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

F1 drivers often arrive at the paddock in style, typically driving cars from their team’s brand or one of their sponsors. However, Lando Norris, normally seen in a McLaren supercar, arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in a rare and vintage car.

Norris arrived at the Austin GP in a Plymouth Barracuda (drove 1973 model), a classic car launched in 1964, as revealed by veteran photojournalist Kym Illman. He spoke about the same on a YouTube video uploaded on his channel, where he also gave an estimate of how expensive it might have been.

“Anywhere between $70k to $150k…” the Aussie said, talking about its price tag. But why did Norris, a McLaren racer, drive a Plymouth Barracuda, a car produced by the American company Chrysler? The answer is sponsorship.

“It was actually part of a collaboration between eBay and McLaren,” Illman continued. “They found an American muscle car… after which a team went to work on modifying it. They sourced all the parts from eBay.” 

The car, reportedly from 1973, was also painted in McLaren’s papaya colors, which Norris drove to the circuit, making for a great sight to car lovers in the city of Austin. “I can tell you, it was a head turner,” Illman said, in awe of the Barracuda.

Norris signed the dashboard of the car too—likely adding to its value—and it was reportedly in need of a police escort when the Bristol-born driver was getting into the circuit.

Illman concluded his story with a simple wish—that more drivers would arrive at the paddock in cars as ‘s*xy’ as the Barracuda. The same adjective could not quite be used to describe Norris’ performance that weekend in Austin, as he finished P4, which increased his deficit to Max Verstappen to 57 points.

