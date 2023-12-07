Michael Schumacher’s Closest Ally Provides Health Update

Jean Todt, close ally of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has recently opened up on the German former driver’s health update. Todt is regarded as someone who is very close to Schumacher’s family and has connections within the place where Schumacher is going through treatment.

Nearing a decade after Schumacher’s skiing accident, speaking about this, Todt told La Stampa as per Crash.net, “Michael is a friend, I consider him part of my family. I go to see him regularly, in the past we have followed Grand Prix races on TV. But the question “how is he?” doesn’t find an answer, because maybe he doesn’t have one.”

Following this, he added, “It’s a private matter. The only thing I’ll say is that I adore Michael, I adore his family and it’s right to respect their privacy.” The seven-time world champion suffered a skiing accident in the French Alps on December 29, 2013. This resulted in head injuries and the former F1 champion has been undergoing treatment ever since.

Even though Todt did not reveal anything significant about Schumacher‘s health update, the Frenchman knows about the situation. He also spent time with the German former driver and watched Grand Prix races on Television.

Why there is so little information available on Michael Schumacher?

Even though Michael Schumacher is a renowned name all over the world for his accolades in F1, his health updates are scarce amongst his well-wishers and fans. The amount of knowledge on the former Ferrari driver’s health is almost negligible.

As per reports, doctors put the former F1 champion into a mentally induced coma following the accident. Felix Damm, the press lawyer of the Schumacher family revealed the reason behind the scarcity of information on the F1 great’s health.

Damm said that it was all about keeping things private and maintaining secrecy. “As an affected person, you do not have it in your hands to prescribe a line to the media. They could pick up such a message again and again and ask: ‘And what does it look like now,’ one, two, three months or years after the notification,” added Damm.

In a nutshell, Felix Damm conveyed that the Schumacher family is hiding information and keeping it private because they don’t want unnecessary attention and media coverage.