Lando Norris Battles Trust Issues as Personal Life Is Exposed Through Leaks and Tips

Lando Norris, one of F1’s most popular drivers, struggles to cope with fame. Like almost every other star in the sport, his personal life is often under the microscope, and Norris admits to feeling paranoid about it and not trusting anyone.

Norris, in an interview with The Telegraph, talks about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira, and how online trolls affected it. The McLaren driver and Oliveira would receive a lot of online abuse and at times, death threats. However, what Norris is more concerned about, is people figuring out his whereabouts.

Recently, Norris was spotted at Vigo airport with a Portuguese model, but this is information that shouldn’t have traveled across the F1 community. However, there was someone at the airport, ready with a camera, and snapped pictures of Norris with her.

“It’s tough,” said Norris. “That picture from Vigo was clearly from a tip-off. There’s no chance someone happened to be waiting there, in the middle of nowhere to take a picture.”

Norris is wary of people who tip his location off, as it causes a hindrance in his personal life. In his interview, he didn’t speak about who the woman in Vigo was, because he doesn’t want any attention on his life away from F1 whatsoever.

When “creeps” on social media bothered Lando Norris

This wasn’t the first time Norris spoke about the downsides of being too famous. In 2022, he contemplated quitting social media because of how people online would invade his privacy.

He revealed the audacity of people to track him down at a restaurant and interrupt him during meals. And to maintain the image of being an F1 driver, he could not say no to them for pictures.

As quoted by ESPN, he said, “I’d say that’s the worst thing… the people who don’t respect your personal life. Honestly, it’s creepy what some people do”.

However, with time, Norris started caring less about what others thought of him and learned to ignore the noise on social media. This made him not quit social media altogether.