Lando Norris’ Best Mate Left in a Frenzy as Viral Video Captures All the Emotions of Spanish GP Pole Lap

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Putting a stamp on McLaren’s progress, Lando Norris qualified on pole position for the Spanish GP. However, it was never a given, as at least four teams were in contention during the qualifying. However, the McLaren man put on a faultless and mega lap together to go fastest. Albeit just two-hundredths of a second faster, the Miami GP winner was confident in his ability.

Speaking after the qualifying session, when asked if he expected it, a confident Norris confessed he felt he went the fastest. After the exciting lap, the Brit believed he should on pole position and would’ve been disappointed if he wasn’t.

As quoted on X, he said, “Into Q3, I just did a perfect lap and really like I put it all together. I expected to be on pole. I was like, if Max does a better lap than that, I’ll be pretty disappointed because it was really one of my best laps that I’ve done. So I’m not surprised when I knew the lap I did.

However, this level of confidence wasn’t shared by all his advocates among which was Max Fewtrell. His best friend and former racer, Fewtrell is one of Norris’ biggest supporters. So, during the qualifying session, he was full of nerves which was evident in his livestream. The Brit was on his toes the whole time and was afraid he would jinx the McLaren man’s on-track output.

He was on his toes from the get-go after Norris recorded the best time in sector two. However, staying calm he kept quiet and his emotions under check. As the lap progressed, he tried to keep a lit on his excitement. However, it all burst out together after Norris secured his second-ever pole position for the upcoming race.

Max Fewtrell cannot contain his emotions as Lando Norris secured pole position in the Spanish GP

As soon as the timings were locked and it was clear Lando Norris would start the race in Barcelona from the front, Fewtrell said he did not jinx him. These reactions and the celebrations are being adored by the fans all across social media.

The fans absolutely love these reactions from Fewtrell and wished a best friend like him for everyone.

These reactions have made him an instant hit among the papaya army. One can assume there will be a follow up stream to look at his reactions during the race as well.

