Lando Norris Compares Daniel Ricciardo to Oscar Piastri in High-Anxiety Situation

Lando Norris made his debut in 2019 and has been paired with three teammates since then. During his five-year tenure with the Woking-based squad, he has collaborated with Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, and Oscar Piastri. Additionally, he has a good relationship with all of them. The fact that these drivers all have diverse personalities adds to the intrigue of their friendship with the British driver.

However, after handily outperforming Ricciardo and providing tough competition to Sainz, Norris is now paired with a driver who is a blend of both stalwarts. Oscar Piastri appears to be an explosive force who many consider to be world champion material already in his maiden season. The mix of sensational skills along with a dash of extra calm, has caused Norris to talk about his teammate while drawing similarities with himself.

According to a new video circulating on Twitter, Norris addressed his nervousness ahead of a highly anticipated race in Austin a week ago. He said,” I’m never nervous now before race weekend. I’m nervous when it comes to the time of it. Qualifying and race. I don’t know maybe some people aren’t. I’m always nervous.”

However, while contrasting his personality with Piastri’s, Norris stated, ” Oscar is cool, he is very calm, and relaxed. Probably a lot more than my last teammates.” Looking at Norris’ comments about comparing Piastri to his previous teammate, it appears that the Briton is referring to the excitement Piastri has brought, which is akin to Ricciardo’s time at Mclaren.

Lando Norris extensively compares Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri

Over the past three years at McLaren, Norris had some extraordinary moments. In fact, in his two years with Ricciardo, Norris completely outperformed the now-AlphaTauri driver.

On the other hand, ever since the beginning of the season, Piastri has been pushing Norris as hard as he can, which has gotten on his nerves. Subsequently, the rookie achieved his first-ever podium in Japan and, eventually edging Norris in Qatar to claim a P2.

Given Piastri’s steady performance and his rapid acclimatization to McLaren’s MCL60, Norris is having a harder time than he had during Ricciardo’s stint. In light of this, Norris compared the two of his teammates earlier this year. As per Racingnews 365, he said, “ I’m not afraid to say it. He’s pushed me more than the last couple of years. He’s just adapted quicker to driving the car. And therefore he’s pushed me more.”

Despite this, Norris finds it satisfactory that Piastri has adjusted to life in the car. This is due to the British driver’s belief that learning is a never-ending process in the world of motorsports.