Lando Norris Didn’t Want His $260 Million Worth Dad to Pay for Formula 1 Seat

The concept of a pay driver is not uncommon in Formula 1. F1 teams often take drivers with significant financial backing from sponsors or family wealth, which may give a good influx of investment to their operations. Earlier in his career, some reports also claimed Lando Norris to have made his way into the circus by taking the same route courtesy of his father’s $260 million worth. However, as quoted in his exclusive with The Telegraph, the Briton cited how that’s something he never wanted.

Norris confessed, “I never wanted him to pay for me to come into Formula 1. He could support me until Formula 1, or let’s say Formula 2. But I personally wouldn’t want to come into Formula 1 having to pay for it… I feel much prouder to say that I’m here because McLaren brought me on and I was a McLaren junior driver.”

Norris’ father, Adam Norris is one of Britain’s wealthiest men, being an investor and entrepreneur. He has founded the e-scooted brand, Pure Electric and has multiple other investments and ventures. While Adam Norris did fund his son’s junior career a lot, it was more like any parent would do.

Reports suggested that he spent about $44 million of his net worth to secure his son a seat at McLaren in 2019. There is no evidence to substantiate these rumors. However, even if it did, the early headstart for the 24-year-old is making a huge impact in his career.

Thanks to the headstart at 19, the McLaren man has become a household name. The sport’s skyrocketed popularity around the globe has also added to his image as the best and brightest F1 star. In fact, Norris is slowly and surely proving himself to be a future world champion. This is exactly how he is repaying his investment back and then some.

How Lando Norris is paying back his father’s investment into his racing career

It’s rare to see a driver get a contract extension nine months after signing a new deal. This is exactly what happened with Lando Norris after his heroics in the 2021 season.

The #4 driver secured four podiums and one pole for the season also a contract extension keeping him at the Papaya team till the end of 2023. However, because of his output on the track, Norris earned another extension till the end of 2025 nine months later to fend off the competition.

Norris’ stay at Woking was extended further at the start of the year keeping him put at least till the end of the 2026 season. With the way things are progressing, it seems the Brit will be part of the Papaya team for years to come. Every contract extension also comes with a pay raise and this is exactly how he’s more than made up for the initial investment.

Just 24 right now, Norris’ net worth is reportedly around $30 million. It will certainly skyrocket if and when the #4 driver manages to win a championship. Now, McLaren is more than happy to pay him the big bucks for his expertise.