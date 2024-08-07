Lando Norris Explains How He Handled the Pressure of Being the Driver With Most Podiums and No Wins

For the longest time, Lando Norris held the unwanted record of having the most podiums in F1 without wins. That changed when he won the Miami GP earlier this year, but he had to deal with a lot of pressure until he stood on the top step of the podium.

In a recent event at the McLaren Technology Center, Norris said, “Formula 1 is simply not all about the driver. It’s one of very few sports in the world where it’s simply just the team and how you work with other partners.”

“I can be the best driver in the world. But if the car is not quick enough, I can’t show that,” he added.

“LANDO HAS LANDED!” LANDO NORRIS WINS THE MIAMI GP! pic.twitter.com/IPqm6y9A2n — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 5, 2024

Norris stated that it took a lot of moving parts, and a bit of luck to make things happen on the track for McLaren. He had to keep his head down and focused on what he was tasked with doing – driving to the best of his abilities.

Norris then spoke about the 2021 Russian GP, where he lost out on a race win because of his poor decision-making. From the outside, it was easy to pin the blame on himself, Norris says. But a lot happened, that isn’t visible to the public. Still, he took the lion’s share of the blame for that particular call.

Norris shut his critics in style after the Miami GP win

Ahead of the Miami GP, McLaren was touted to be Red Bull’s closest rival. The upgraded MCL38 that day proved to be the better car. And Norris cruised to his maiden Grand Prix win, celebrating in style afterward.

Lando Norris, kendisine ‘Lando Nowins’ diyenlere yanıt olarak yeni tişört tasarımlarını böyle duyurdu

pic.twitter.com/7NkNHShuAi — Motorsport Türkiye (@motorsportcomtr) May 9, 2024

The Bristol-born driver launched a special line of merchandise ‘Lando NoWins’ – a term people used to troll him in the past.

That wasn’t Norris’ only way of shutting critics. Because, after the Miami GP, Norris established himself as a true Title contender, and was right at the front, competing for wins and podiums regularly.