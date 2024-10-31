Lando Norris Fires Veiled Jibe at Max Verstappen Over Fair Racing: “It’s for the Other Side to Change”

As the 2024 season has progressed, the battles for wins between Max Verstappen and title rival Lando Norris seem to have gotten more tense. Since the two drivers are fighting for the championship this year, none of them wants to give the other even an inch.

However, amidst their battles, Verstappen seems to have gone over the limit in recent times, with the US GP being the perfect case in point. In light of how Verstappen has driven recently, Norris has called for more fair racing from the Red Bull driver.

In the build-up to the São Paulo GP, this weekend, the #4 driver is adamant that he has always raced fairly against the Dutchman. Despite his penalty for overtaking Verstappen outside the track at the United States GP, he believes it is for the three-time world champion to amend his approach to wheel-to-wheel battles.

Norris was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “I want clean [and] fair racing and that’s what I do. That’s what I have always provided. It’s how I’ve always raced in my career. It’s not for me to change, it’s for the other side to change.”

“ppl want to see you racing nicely and clean”

lando: so do I and I do. I want clean fair racing and that’s what I do. […] it’s how I’ve always raised in my career. it’s not for me to change – it’s for the other side to changepic.twitter.com/rY6QVF6oU1 — comfort lando (@safeforlando) October 31, 2024

The Briton’s comments can be clearly taken as a veiled jibe at the 27-year-old. Throughout this season, Verstappen has found himself on the wrong side of the stewards. That said, he’s remained adamant that he will not change the way he races.

Verstappen does not care what the critics say about his racing style

In the aftermath of the Mexico City GP, many people pointed fingers at Verstappen for his attitude towards wheel-to-wheel combat. He received two 10-second time penalties for his moves on Norris and Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle was one of the many who condemned the Dutchman’s actions.

But, speaking to the media before the Grand Prix weekend in Brazil, Verstappen was quoted as saying, “I have heard that so many times in my career. This is my tenth season in Formula 1. I think I know what I am doing.”

In simple words, Verstappen will not change his approach to how he races Norris or any other driver for that matter. That said, with only four races to go and a 47-point advantage over Norris, the Dutchman has more to lose than the Briton if the stewards continue to penalize him for his antics moving forward.