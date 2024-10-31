mobile app bar

Lando Norris Fires Veiled Jibe at Max Verstappen Over Fair Racing: “It’s for the Other Side to Change”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lando Norris McLaren starting number 04 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing starting number 1

Motorsport FIA Formula 1, Grand Prix of the USA 2024, Lando Norris McLaren starting number 04 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing starting number 1
Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

As the 2024 season has progressed, the battles for wins between Max Verstappen and title rival Lando Norris seem to have gotten more tense. Since the two drivers are fighting for the championship this year, none of them wants to give the other even an inch.

However, amidst their battles, Verstappen seems to have gone over the limit in recent times, with the US GP being the perfect case in point. In light of how Verstappen has driven recently, Norris has called for more fair racing from the Red Bull driver.

In the build-up to the São Paulo GP, this weekend, the #4 driver is adamant that he has always raced fairly against the Dutchman. Despite his penalty for overtaking Verstappen outside the track at the United States GP, he believes it is for the three-time world champion to amend his approach to wheel-to-wheel battles.

Norris was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “I want clean [and] fair racing and that’s what I do. That’s what I have always provided. It’s how I’ve always raced in my career. It’s not for me to change, it’s for the other side to change.”

The Briton’s comments can be clearly taken as a veiled jibe at the 27-year-old. Throughout this season, Verstappen has found himself on the wrong side of the stewards. That said, he’s remained adamant that he will not change the way he races.

Verstappen does not care what the critics say about his racing style

In the aftermath of the Mexico City GP, many people pointed fingers at Verstappen for his attitude towards wheel-to-wheel combat. He received two 10-second time penalties for his moves on Norris and Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle was one of the many who condemned the Dutchman’s actions.

But, speaking to the media before the Grand Prix weekend in Brazil, Verstappen was quoted as saying, “I have heard that so many times in my career. This is my tenth season in Formula 1. I think I know what I am doing.”

In simple words, Verstappen will not change his approach to how he races Norris or any other driver for that matter. That said, with only four races to go and a 47-point advantage over Norris, the Dutchman has more to lose than the Briton if the stewards continue to penalize him for his antics moving forward.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

