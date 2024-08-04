Lando Norris Flexes His $450,000 Worth Porsche on Streets of Monaco

With the 2024 season on a break, Lando Norris got the opportunity to flaunt the latest addition to his garage out on the streets of Monaco. Boasting an already impressive car collection, Norris’ latest purchase is a $448,400 Porsche Carrera GT. An X account posted the video of Norris arriving someplace in his green Carrera GT.

Launched in 2004, the supercar is widely considered to be one of Porsche’s greatest-ever creations. Capable of producing 604 bhp, the manual shifting car comes with a mid-mounted V10 engine. The car goes from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and 0-100 mph in a further 3.3 seconds.

LANDO’S NEW CAR IS A STUNNING pic.twitter.com/9n6LSVPf9o — comfort lando (@safeforlando) August 3, 2024

The Carrera GT has become the latest member of a garage that boasts members like the McLaren 765LT, the McLaren Senna, and the Lamborghini Miura. Among them, the Senna is by far the fastest car, given McLaren developed it to be their fastest track-focused hypercar ever.

Named after the legendary Ayrton Senna, the car runs on a 4.0-litre V-8 that spits out 789 bhp. It goes from 0-60 mph in a blinding 2.8 seconds and has race-spec brakes to bring the car to a grinding halt. But it is still far from the most iconic car in Norris’ garage.

Taking a look inside Lando Norris’ garage

At 24, Lando Norris has built himself one of the most impressive garages in the world. While he once had a cute little Fiat Jolly to roam around the streets of Monaco, it had to make way for some more ‘up-to-date’ cars. Here’s taking a look at some of the cars sitting pretty in the British driver’s garage.

Rolls Royce Wraith

For luxury paired with comfort, Norris prefers his $320k worth RR Wraith, which runs on a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine capable of producing up to 624 hp.

Lamborghini Aventador

Away from the Miura, Norris also owns a Lamborghini Aventador worth almost $400k. The sleek and agile Italian masterpiece achieves speeds of up to 217 mph owing to the 740 hp produced by its 6.5-litre V12 engine.

McLaren 765LT Spider

Costing $500k, the British hypercar has a top speed of about 205 mph, which it achieves through the 755 hp output from its 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Norris also owns a McLaren 720S, GT, and 570S, further highlighting his love for the cars made by his employers in F1 and adding to his garage’s worth.

F1 star Lando Norris has taken delivery of a custom McLaren 765LT Spider, modified in-house by MSO. MR work experience contributor Hardie Roberts takes a closer look at Lando’s new Longtail – and McLaren’s prospects for the remainder of this F1 season.https://t.co/hx9hLnDf8A pic.twitter.com/D7rYpuYuiy — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) May 18, 2023

Another iconic car, rounding up the Briton’s current collection, is a Jaguar F-Type Roadster, which was also the first car in his collection. The two-seater convertible became an iconic model, owing to the groundbreaking piece of aerodynamic marvel.