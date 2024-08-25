mobile app bar

Lando Norris Hailed for Contrasting Approach to Dealing with Shortcomings Compared to Michael Schumacher

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Hailed for Contrasting Approach to Dealing with Shortcomings Compared to Michael Schumacher

Lando Norris & Michael Schumacher

Credits- Imago

Lando Norris has always been one of the most self-critical drivers on the grid. He has missed out on multiple race wins due to factors within his control in the past but has never blamed the team, tires, or cars. Journalist Andrew Benson admitted that he prefers this behavior over that of someone like Michael Schumacher.

Benson appeared on the F1: Chequered Flag podcast, where he discussed Norris’ nature. He shed light on the Briton’s habit of taking accountability for the mistakes he makes on track, which is when he brought Schumacher into the conversation.

“Looking at it from the outside, I’d much rather have it that way than the way Michael Schumacher used to do it, for example, who just never ever admitted he made any errors ever,” Benson stated. 

Schumacher rarely admitted to making mistakes on the track. The seven-time world champion had an explanation ready in most cases, that would shift the blame onto someone else. Towards the end of his career, he told Motorsport that his stubborn nature was because of the environment around him. In that regard, three-time World champion Max Verstappen is closest to Schumacher.

Norris, however, has always been different. During the Dutch GP qualifying on Saturday, he took P1, finishing four-tenths of a second ahead of Verstappen.

Still, the McLaren driver was critical of how he messed up turn one, suggesting that he could have gone faster. New-generation drivers like Charles Leclerc and George Russell are also known to have a similar nature.

Tough task ahead of Norris to beat Verstappen

Despite their contrasting reactions to mistakes, Norris and Verstappen share one goal: winning the World championship. Currently, Verstappen has the advantage, holding a 78-point lead over Norris in the standings

Norris can overcome this deficit, but he must capitalize on his pole positions and convert them into race wins, starting this weekend in Zandvoort.

Norris starts in P1, just ahead of Verstappen, and a win could send a strong message to the Red Bull driver that he will be pushed all the way in the subsequent nine races.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these