Lando Norris Hard Relates to Yoshi, Overcoming “Tiny” Physique To Battle Big Bowser Rivals IRL

Lando Norris is often viewed as a pay driver in F1 because of the financial support he received from his rich father, Adam Norris. As per a report, Adam bought Lando the second seat at McLaren for an estimated $12,000,000 for three years in 2019. Although Adam’s financial support has definitely made it easier for Lando to ascend through the ranks, the 24-year-old did face a serious concern during his karting days because of his “tiny” physique. The young Briton recently shed light on the same in a recent interview, in which he compared himself to Yoshi and his rivals to Bowser.

Advertisement

A video that @Norriandofans posted features the McLaren driver discussing the well-known Mario Kart game. Before he began using the Mario Kart analogies, he began by discussing his tiny physique. Lando said, “I was always tiny. Like very skinny, very light so I found it always quite hard in karting cuz I’m going against like normal people.”

Later, as the discussion went on, the host questioned Lando Norris why his [small size] would not work to his benefit. Lando responded by saying that while it’s worked in his favor occasionally, it’s not always in a way that can be beneficial.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Norrislandofans/status/1760220965403766999?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, one host then interrupted and claimed that Lando might have been facing off against Bowser at that point, much like Yoshi in Mario Kart. To this, Lando nodded in agreement and said, “Exactly how you gonna win in like going up head to head. [Certainly] That was me.”

How did Lando Norris plan his training sessions to stay in his best shape for F1?

Although Lando Norris was a tiny and skinny driver in his early career, things have changed since then. Currently, in his sixth season with McLaren, the Briton finds himself as the lead driver for the team.

However, amidst all this, there’s still a lingering issue of how Norris has managed to stay in top form for Formula One. Therefore, in order to find the answer to it, one must pay attention to what Norris has told M&F.

In his discussions, Norris disclosed the steps required to succeed in Formula One. Norris initially said that he has been working with a very good trainer for about ten years now. The 24-year-old revealed that since he cannot complete lengthy sessions, he favors shorter and more focused sessions.

Advertisement

Moreover, when it comes to maintaining overall health, one can see the British driver cycling or playing golf when he is not training. However, as most of us know, to get a healthy life, anything aside from training that remains important is nutrition.

Interestingly, Norris also shares the same sentiment. While speaking about it, the #4 said, “It’s important I remain on a diet that’s given to me to remain as healthy as possible. Everything in Formula 1 needs to be performing at the highest level. It’s the pinnacle of motorsports. It’s a big part of our health, fitness, and strength.”

Norris, who is only 24 years old, concludes by saying that he is a guy who follows what he loves. He provided an example of this by stating that even though his trainer hates it, he has one thing on the weekends and sticks to it for three days.