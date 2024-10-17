mobile app bar

Lando Norris Has Led 6 Times More Laps Than Max Verstappen Since British GP

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Has Led 6 Times More Laps Than Max Verstappen Since British GP

Credits: IMAGO / ANP

McLaren’s ascension to the front of the field in 2024 has been meteoric. But it has also coincided with Red Bull’s decline owing to the RB20 ailing with several issues. The statistics don’t lie, and since the 2024 British Grand Prix, Lando Norris has pulled a superior lead over Max Verstappen.

In the seven races after Silverstone, Norris has led 150 laps compared to Verstappen’s lowly 25. This is a 6x deficit for the Dutchman — who is generally used to dominating the field. This stat gets even more concerning for Verstappen given the dynamics of the championship battle.

McLaren are clearly the benchmark of the field and will do whatever is necessary to help Norris reduce the 52-point deficit with Verstappen. On the other hand, with only six races to go, the #1 driver needs to be as close to the Briton as possible.

That said, as the statistic shows, the battle for P2 onwards is very tight given the relative performance of teams like Mercedes and Ferrari. Further, with an underperforming Sergio Perez, Verstappen does not have the luxury of a strategic advantage.

Red Bull’s Austin upgrade is Verstappen’s last hope against Norris

McLaren perfected their ground-effect concept over the course of the 2023 season. On the other hand, the Bulls hit a ceiling with the developmental potential of the RB19/20 evolution. As things stand, Verstappen needs his team to turn their misfortunes around if he wants a shot at his fourth world title.

Going into the US GP, this weekend, the team has flirted with the idea of a game-changing upgrade package. Team advisor, Helmut Marko is buoyant about the potential of these upgrades and expects the Dutchman to be leading the field once again.

While there has not been any confirmation with respect to this upgrade package, it is being suggested that the team has focused mainly on the floor. The RB20, in its current iteration, suffers from massive balance issues on the rear. The Milton Keynes-based team would hope to counter this after promising pace at Baku and Singapore.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these