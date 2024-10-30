Lando Norris Helps a Fan Propose to His Girlfriend

Lando Norris has faced considerable criticism online in 2024 due to his struggles to outperform Max Verstappen—his Championship rival—on several occasions. His performances have often been the subject of harsh commentary and jokes within the F1 community. However, he recently won fans over with a kind gesture toward two supporters, which earned their affection.

In the sport, it’s common for fans to do things for their favorite drivers. But Norris turned the tables by helping one of his fans propose to his girlfriend.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the McLaren driver could be seen recording a video for his fan, Emily. He wished her a belated happy birthday, and things looked normal until then. However, Norris later asked Emily to turn around. “If you turn around, someone’s got a question to ask you!” he said.

When Emily obliged, it was her boyfriend, down on his knees asking her if she would marry him.

LANDO HELPED WITH AN ENGAGEMENT OMG?? (congrats to the couple ) pic.twitter.com/X7ntHo9UJ6 — sunny ⁴ (@505L4NDO) October 29, 2024

The rest of the video captured the heartwarming moment of the couple embracing and posing for the camera as they embarked on one of the happiest journeys of their lives. The clip quickly went viral on TikTok before making its way to X.

Norris truly made a dream come true for his fans, and the happy couple will surely be cheering him on for the rest of the season. The #4 driver will need all the support he can get as he takes on Verstappen, attempting one of the most audacious title coups in the sport’s history.

Norris started the season on the back foot, but as McLaren made significant improvements to its car, he gradually climbed up the standings. Now, with just four races left in the season, he sits only 47 points behind Verstappen.