mobile app bar

Lando Norris Labels George Russell “One of the Best” While Reacting to Kimi Antonelli to F1 News

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Labels George Russell “One of the Best” While Reacting to Kimi Antonelli to F1 News

Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

During the media interaction after the Qualifying session in Monza, Lando Norris encountered a question about facing Kimi Antonelli as a rival in F1. While answering the question, the Briton took the opportunity to praise George Russell by calling him one of the best drivers on the grid.

Talking about how he expects Russell and Antonelli’s partnership to pan out, Norris said, “[Kimi will be] Learning from one of the best here as his teammate. I’m sure he’ll be up to speed in no time“.

Despite a string of poor results in F2, the Italian driver’s arrival on the grid generated immense hype. Much of it had to do with the 18-year-old’s track record leading up to his F4 debut and his subsequent jump to F2, skipping F3.

While the Italian prodigy did not have the best of debuts in F1, he still left a lasting impact. He clocked in an impressive quick first lap before crashing on his very next.

Mercedes announced Antonelli for 2025 despite him crashing

Mercedes announced Antonelli as their driver for 2025, shortly after the Italian crashed. This showed their immense faith in him.

With Antonelli joining the Silver Arrows in 2025, Toto Wolff will have to wait longer before he can possibly sign Max Verstappen to his side. For most of the 2024 season, Wolff explained his desperation to poach the Dutchman from Red Bull.

While Mercedes may not be able to sign Verstappen in 2025, they could do so in 2026. Russell will run out of a contract at the end of next season, meaning he may vacate a seat.

Given the high-profile departures from Red Bull amid persistent issues, chances are that Verstappen might also want to step away. Thus, Mercedes is still in with a shout at securing the three-time world champion’s services in the future.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these