Lando Norris Laughs at Having Majority Support Over Max Verstappen

The battle of the Austrian GP is still fresh in the minds of the F1 world. All entities including the fans, experts, and ex-drivers can’t help but discuss the situation. The debate is focused on who to blame for the Austrian GP fiasco between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen with the majority of the vote swinging in the Brit’s favor. However, as the debate drags on, the McLaren man couldn’t help but laugh about it.

Not just laugh, but when the topic was brought up in a chat on The Chris Moyles Show, he also gave a unique perspective on the battle with Verstappen. When suggested that everybody is supporting Norris he laughingly said, “No comment.” He then elaborated and explained the complexities of such on-track battles.

“No, I mean, there’s, there’s, there’s people on both. It’s a lot harder to do some things when you’re behind the wheel. It’s not as easy as, and simple as saying, why did you do that? Why didn’t you do this? Because when you’re in the car, you’re making these decisions.”, Norris stated.

The Briton mentioned that it is quite hard for drivers to maintain the accuracy as seen on TV by the audiences. Norris added, “So when it is two centimeters more than it should be or stuff like that, it’s, it’s almost impossible to judge.”



Despite the disappointment in Austria, the McLaren man and his team is relishing this challenge of fighting at the front with the reigning champion. His comments about the increased competition later in the segment prove it. However, the Woking outfit is also defending their driver by all means possible.

McLaren reiterates Verstappen’s fault in Austrian GP collision with Norris

Lando Norris and McLaren have been quite candid about the Austrian GP collision being Verstappen’s fault. McLaren’s official Twitter page proved it once again by reposting the analysis by F1 expert and former driver Anthony Davidson.

He highlighted how Norris tried to overtake multiple times in the build-up of the lap 64 collision. Davidson also pointed out how the Dutchman was moving around quite a bit almost every time during braking. This illegal move put the 24-year-old on the back foot and second-guessing himself.

Thorough analysis from former F1 test driver and expert pundit Anthony Davidson on not just Lando and Max’s incident, but ones that have gone before… #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/MoqNe9jEzF — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 2, 2024

In conclusion, Davidson saw the reigning champion more at fault than Norris. This is exactly why the video analysis also ended up on McLaren’s Twitter profile.