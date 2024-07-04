mobile app bar

Lando Norris Laughs at Having Majority Support Over Max Verstappen

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The battle of the Austrian GP is still fresh in the minds of the F1 world. All entities including the fans, experts, and ex-drivers can’t help but discuss the situation. The debate is focused on who to blame for the Austrian GP fiasco between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen with the majority of the vote swinging in the Brit’s favor. However, as the debate drags on, the McLaren man couldn’t help but laugh about it.

Not just laugh, but when the topic was brought up in a chat on The Chris Moyles Show, he also gave a unique perspective on the battle with Verstappen. When suggested that everybody is supporting Norris he laughingly said, “No comment.” He then elaborated and explained the complexities of such on-track battles.

“No, I mean, there’s, there’s, there’s people on both. It’s a lot harder to do some things when you’re behind the wheel. It’s not as easy as, and simple as saying, why did you do that? Why didn’t you do this? Because when you’re in the car, you’re making these decisions.”, Norris stated.

The Briton mentioned that it is quite hard for drivers to maintain the accuracy as seen on TV by the audiences. Norris added, “So when it is two centimeters more than it should be or stuff like that, it’s, it’s almost impossible to judge.”

Despite the disappointment in Austria, the McLaren man and his team is relishing this challenge of fighting at the front with the reigning champion. His comments about the increased competition later in the segment prove it. However, the Woking outfit is also defending their driver by all means possible.

McLaren reiterates Verstappen’s fault in Austrian GP collision with Norris

Lando Norris and McLaren have been quite candid about the Austrian GP collision being Verstappen’s fault. McLaren’s official Twitter page proved it once again by reposting the analysis by F1 expert and former driver Anthony Davidson.

He highlighted how Norris tried to overtake multiple times in the build-up of the lap 64 collision. Davidson also pointed out how the Dutchman was moving around quite a bit almost every time during braking. This illegal move put the 24-year-old on the back foot and second-guessing himself.

In conclusion, Davidson saw the reigning champion more at fault than Norris. This is exactly why the video analysis also ended up on McLaren’s Twitter profile.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

