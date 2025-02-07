Lando Norris Launches ‘Blob’ Merchandise Collection Starting at $10

Being some of the most famous sportspeople in the world, F1 drivers often use their massive popularity to create their own brands. Lando Norris has done something similar by launching LN4 and is now taking it further by introducing a new merchandise collection called Blob.

But what is it? It is a special type of design that Norris has introduced for his products, and in his words, they have “a few fresh twists and surprises hidden throughout the pattern”.

He has introduced six products in this collection, with one item — the fleece — already sold out. The cheapest — at $10 — is the keyring, which features a contrasting fluoro and black design.

With Norris‘ 2025 resolution being drinking more water, he has also introduced a Blob bottle, costing $30, that features a sleek black-on-black design. The fourth item in his latest collection is the $27 Core Tote, which is essentially a large bag that can be used to carry several items. And last but not least are his two crash helmets.

The 1:5 scale 2025 season mini helmet, available at $48, is the same helmet that Norris will use for this campaign, albeit in a smaller size. Those wanting a bigger size can opt for the 1:2 helmet, which costs $200.

As seen on his website, Norris has decided to stick with the fluorescent yellow and black color scheme for his 2025 helmet. With one of Norris’ merchandise already sold out, he will hope for his fans to get their hands on his other products as well. And if the 25-year-old struggles to sell his merchandise, he can always ask Lewis Hamilton for advice.

Hamilton’s Ferrari merchandise has sold off in no time

Anticipating the interest fans are likely to have for Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello, Ferrari made the most of it by not only upping their social media game by posting various images and videos of the 40-year-old in red overalls but also by launching merchandise dedicated to him.

And they hit the nail on the head, as the cherry-colored 2025 Hamilton baseball cap, costing $60, that Puma produced was sold out in less than 48 hours. Another product that Ferrari launched was a $145 polo t-shirt. Both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc promoted this by wearing it in their promotional photos but it is the Briton’s t-shirt that is sold out.

Such has been the craze of Ferrari fans after Hamilton’s arrival. With Hamilton already having been showered with so much love without even competing in one race for the Scuderia, one can only imagine the scenes if the Briton is able to help Ferrari end their 17-year title drought.