UNICEF Celebrates Fernando Alonso’s 43rd Birthday for Saving Lives of Millions of Children

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso celebrated his 43rd birthday yesterday and received a ton of special wishes from all around the world including UNICEF, the International Children’s Fund he has supported for a long time. UNICEF Spain took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Alonso.

They praised the two-time F1 champion for his commitment to protecting and empowering the lives of millions of children around the world through his support for UNICEF’s mission. They captioned the photo with the following message,

“Dear Fernando, Thank you for being part of the engine that makes it possible for children around the world to grow up protected and with their rights respected. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

 

Alonso was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador by the organization’s Spanish committee in February 2005. More than 100 global ambassadors are working closely with UNICEF, including some famous personalities like Pat Cummins, Sachin Tendulkar, Rory McIlroy, Tom Hiddleston, Selena Gomez, and many more.

Alonso’s commitment to the cause has been evident in various health and safety initiatives for children over the years.

Alonso’s contributions for helping children worldwide

In 2011, the Spaniard became a crucial voice in India’s polio eradication campaign, helping to spread the importance of polio vaccination. The very next year, Alonso took a hands-on approach to public health education, by participating in a program teaching proper handwashing techniques to school children – a simple yet effective method of disease prevention.

More recently, Alonso made a heartfelt appeal to protect the lives of children during the Isreal-Hamas conflict. He posted on Twitter (now X), “Nothing justifies the murder, mutilation or kidnapping of children, which constitute serious violations of their rights”.

The Isreal-Hamas conflict got many members of the Formula 1 community to raise their voices against the brutality. Max Verstappen’s partner, Kelly Piquet also ran social media campaigns to raise awareness of the violations of the rights of children. Even Lewis Hamilton expressed his distress over the Israeli bombings in the Rafah refugee camps.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

x-iconlinkedin-icon

