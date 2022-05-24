F1

“I have a lot less work to do over here”- Kimi Raikkonen on why his Alfa Romeo stint was more enjoyable than his time at Ferrari

"I have a lot less work to do over here"- Kimi Raikkonen on why his Alfa Romeo stint was more enjoyable than his time at Ferrari
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"We missed watching Michael Jordan but not Steph Curry!": Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' tweet sends the NBA fraternity into frenzy
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I have a lot less work to do over here"- Kimi Raikkonen on why his Alfa Romeo stint was more enjoyable than his time at Ferrari
“I have a lot less work to do over here”- Kimi Raikkonen on why his Alfa Romeo stint was more enjoyable than his time at Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen spent the last three years of his Formula 1 career with Alfa Romeo,…