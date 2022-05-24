“I have a lot less work to do over here”- Kimi Raikkonen on why his Alfa Romeo stint was more enjoyable than his time at Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen spent the last three years of his Formula 1 career with Alfa Romeo, where he spent the vast majority in the lower midfield.

Raikkonen is one of F1’s greatest ever drivers. He made his debut in the sport in 2001, and retired last year after the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi. In his 20 year long and glittering career, he won one World Championship and has 21 race wins to his name.

To this day, Raikkonen remains Ferrari’s last ever World Champion, having won the Title in 2007. After spending another two years with the Italian outfit, he took a hiatus from F1. In 2010 and 2011 he spent time away from the sport to try out other racing ventures.

Kimi Raikkonen for @ScuderiaFerrari 👀 151 starts (2nd most all-time)

10 race wins

52 podiums

7 pole positions

1 world championship And the team had a special presentation for him ahead of his final F1 race 👊#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #KiitosKimi pic.twitter.com/995uwARdiD — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

He made a return to F1 in 2012 and spent two years with the Lotus F1 team, before returning to Ferrari in 2014. This time, he stayed till the 2018 season but he didn’t really fight for the Title this time. His last win for the Scuderia came at the 2018 US Grand Prix. Thereafter, he left the Italian outfit, and moved to the newly formed Alfa Romeo team, which brought about a big change in his career.

Sauber became Alfa Romeo in 2019, and was a team that struggled at the back end of the grid. This was something new for Raikkonen, as for the first time in his career he was going to scramble in the lower-midfield.

Kimi Raikkonen was happy because he had lesser PR duties to attend

Raikkonen’s best result in Alfa Romeo came at the 2019 Brazilian GP where he finished P4. He finished 12th that year, followed by two P16 finishes in 2020 and 2021 respectively. In spite of not fighting for wins and podiums, the Finn admitted that his time was enjoyable.

During an interview with 2016 Champion Nico Rosberg, the 42-year old explained what made his Alfa Romeo stint so memorable.

“I have less work to do, you know,” he said. “Racing is the one side of it, and then I think I’ve been very busy. I have had like one or two PR days so far. But I like it like that.”

“I have a bit more freedom out of the racing, and I’ve always enjoyed the racing. It’s a lot more calm here,” he added.

The funniest part of the interview however, is at the end where Rosberg puts his hand out for a handshake, and Raikkonen completely ignores it!

