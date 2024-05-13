Lando Norris Once Revealed He Could Go Onto Play Video Games for 36 Hours in a Row: “Now It’s Lot Less”

Aside from his linkage with F1, Lando Norris is popular for his online gaming shenanigans, often even streaming online. Given avid gamers are famous for playing for long and continuous stretches, the McLaren driver also once faced the question of how long he could go. Responding to the question of the YouTube channel FormuleFans, Norris left the hosts baffled with how long he can play at a stretch.

“I could do a couple of days in a row.”

Norris detailed that he mostly played games such as ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Escape From Tarkov.’ Given that it was his favorite genre, the British driver claimed that he could easily do 36 hours of gaming without needing a break. He often even live-streamed his gaming sessions on Twitch and YouTube for several hours.

However, with increasing F1 duties and a more hectic schedule than ever, Norris doesn’t play as much. “Now, it’s a lot less.” Nonetheless, there is little doubt that if he gets the chance, the #4 driver would lovingly jump back to gaming for several hours non-stop, just like the old days.

Lando Norris was once among the most watched gaming streamers

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the world came to a grinding halt. With each person looking for something to do, Lando Norris found his calling in online streaming. The British driver would stream for several hours, with fans loving the McLaren driver’s content. He became such a massive hit that, at one point, Norris was the most-watched celebrity streamer on Twitch with over 22 million views.

Aside from collaborating with streamers such as Angry Ginge and Yung Filly, Norris also had other drivers be a part of his streams. Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell were all popular streaming buddies of the 24-year-old.

However, the return of a normal world order cut down on Norris’ stream time. Furthermore, an increasingly hectic schedule of F1 demanded all of Norris’ focus. Eventually, it led to the Briton having to quit the world of streaming, as his fans await the day he will be back playing games on Twitch.