“It got infected loads of times”: Lewis Hamilton explains on why he wore his nose-piercing during Singapore GP

7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton insisted he has to keep his nose piercing on at all times to avoid the risk of infection.

Hamilton’s piercings have been a subject of interest for quite a few months now. The FIA want the Mercedes driver to remove them because of safety reasons, but the latter has refused to do so.

Most fans have supported Hamilton over the course of time, whereas some in the F1 community say they understand why the governing body wants it to be removed. Hamilton complied with FIA’s jewelry ban earlier this year and ended up removing his nose studs.

Lewis Hamilton reacts to a “challenging” Singapore qualifying session and explains the reason behind putting his nose ring back in 👇 pic.twitter.com/hR3t9dwMaJ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 1, 2022

However, after FP3 at the Singapore GP weekend, this came under the spotlight once again. The stewards summoned the 7-time World Champion because he was wearing his nose stud once again and it ended with a $25,o00 fine for Mercedes.

Even though his team had to face repercussions for this, Hamilton admitted that he won’t be taking the stud off anytime soon.

Lewis Hamilton is more concerned about his health than the FIA’s rules

Hamilton wore a nose stud during the FP3 session in Singapore on Saturday. After the FIA penalized the Silver Arrows, Hamilton shared his thoughts on the matter. The 37-year-old explained that he put his nose stud back on because of health reasons.

“I was getting…it got infected loads of times,” he said to Sky Sports F1. “I was getting, it got infected loads of times and I went back to the clinic. And that’s the best way for it to heal.”

#SingaporeGP 🇸🇬: Lewis Hamilton on his nose piercing being back in: “It got infected loads of times when I was trying to find a solution. I went back to the clinic and [having it back on] is the best way for it to heal so…” 1/2 — deni (@fiagirly) October 1, 2022

A reporter asked Hamilton if he was worried about breaking the sporting code of F1. He replied by insisting that the only thing he is worried about is his own health.

“For me, it’s a health part,” he continued. “So that’s the way it’s gonna stay. And they will have to deal with it.”

Hamilton narrowly missed out on pole position in Singapore. He guided his W13 to provisional pole, but Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez leaped him to start P1 and p2 respectively. Hamilton will line up from P3 alongside the other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

