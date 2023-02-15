Why Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Running SF-23 in Fiorano Isn’t Filming Day?

Ferrari unveiled its 2023 challenger to the world from their in-house track Fiorano live from their official YouTube channel. The Scuderia became one of the few favourites to take the wraps off their new car instead of just showcasing liveries on show cars.

Not just did the team reveal its new challenger, but the Italian giants took a massive risk to take the new SF-23 out for its first run around the track of Fiorano in front of a live audience.

But did the team use its filming day on its launch day as the drivers took the new challenger for a quick run around Fiorano?

Also Read: When Is F1 Pre-Season Testing? Dates and Schedule

Ferrari cleverly uses the rules

Every particular team on the F1 grid is allowed two filming days under regulations. During this time, the teams are allowed to run the current car for a maximum of 100km for promotion and media content.

Ferrari did not exploit any rule when they ran their new challenger on the track of Fiorano, they just made clever use of an existing rule.

Apart from filming day and multiple other pre-season sessions, teams are also allowed to run a ‘demonstration event’ for their new challengers. The only requirement is that it must not exceed 15 km.

A Ferrari lançou o carro e colocou o SF-23 na pista ao vivaço. pic.twitter.com/98aKbLpiNR — Julianne Cerasoli (@jucerasoli) February 14, 2023

How did this demonstration run help the Scuderia?

The Scuderia used that loophole when they chose Fiorano to take their car out for a spin. Both the drivers – Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc – took the car around the Maranello test track and completed five laps.

Leclerc did two, and Sainz was allowed three laps after a coin toss. In doing so, they ensured that they stay below the maximum amount.

While it was just five laps, the drivers explained that they gave their initial feedback to their engineers ahead of the proper 100km run or the filming day.

Also Read: What is Filming Day in F1?