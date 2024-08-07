Lando Norris Opens Up on the Reality of Being an F1 Driver – “All I Do Is Drive This Car”

Lando Norris recently shed light on his mental health struggles while growing up, in an interview held at the McLaren Technology Center. He opened up about the same before as well and revealed that he was doing much better because of it.

Norris insisted that they tried to lead a very normal life. “All I do is drive this car. The rest of what I do is completely normal,” explained Norris.

I can’t take f1 seriously when u have Lando Norris being sad for his race and Brad Pitt acting and answering fake questions like that in the back pic.twitter.com/g8r6YF39dk — lor (@lercsainzz) July 7, 2024

The McLaren driver added that other than racing, there are things he wants to pursue, just like everyone else. He wants to spend more time with his family and friends, which because of his F1 commitments, is extremely difficult.

Norris said that everything isn’t perfect in his life. Others have similar struggles, but he is fortunate in the sense that there are plenty of people to support him. It is the same that has helped him reach a much better mental state today.

Norris’ moments of self-doubt are often witnessed in his post-race interviews

F1 drivers strive for perfection. They want to compete at the highest level, and none of them are happy when they think they could have done better. The same is the case with Norris, but he is more self-critical than most others on the grid.

When Norris feels he has let his side down, his mood gets affected severely. The 2024 season itself, has provided a glimpse of many such instances when Norris brought up his failure to perform as well as he thought he should have.

After the most recent race in Spa, Norris kept labeling his mistakes as “stupid” because he only managed a P5 finish, despite having a car considerably faster than some ahead of him.

Norris’ team McLaren, however, continues to back Norris. Team Principal Andrea Stella insists that the Woking-based squad will work together with the Briton, to help him improve his focus and regain confidence.