Lando Norris Receives Beautiful Portal to the Past: “Instantly Bring Back Every Memory”

In May earlier this year, Lando Norris achieved his biggest F1 milestone to date by winning the Miami GP. It was an emotional moment for the Briton, who had been waiting for this moment for years. Capturing the same, painter and artist David Johnson recently presented Norris with a gift that will bring back the memories of Miami every time he looks at it.

As seen in a video uploaded on YouTube by Johnson, the artist presented Norris with a painting commemorating his Miami GP win. The impression features a photo-like painting of the McLaren car that guided the Bristol-born driver to victory. It also has Norris himself, holding out his index finger.

Norris was ecstatic upon receiving the painting. “I’ll see it and instantly bring back every memory. Like, final lap, crossing the line, jumping onto the team.”

Owner of ‘Formula Art‘, David Johnson is a painter, hailing from England. Fascinated by F1 from a young age, Johnson first visited a Grand Prix in Silverstone in 1997. After leaving school, he started created paintings of F1 legends as a hobby. His first impression was that of Jim Clark in Silverstone, and that inspired him to take the career up full-time.

Johnson’s latest creation pays homage to Norris’ first-ever F1 win, which was a long-time in the making.

Lando Norris finally hit back at critics with his performance

Much like Norris himself, his fans were also waiting for years to see him finally climb the top step of the podium. The win became even more significant for him, as it finally silenced the people who would troll him; calling him names such as Lando ‘No-wins’.

hey you’re so quiet, what’s on your mind? me: “IT’S A LANDMARK DAY FOR LANDO!! Lando Norris wins for the first time in Formula 1 !! It’s victory in Miami for Norris and Mclaren!!” pic.twitter.com/owrJ3XqmOP — shey⁴ (@lan4luvr) June 5, 2024

It took Norris 110 races to finally achieve the feat following his debut in 2019. But in Miami, he cruised to the chequered flag in P1, which also signified the progress made by his team over the last two seasons.

Norris was happy to shut his critics, and put all the jokes about ‘No-wins’ to bed. “It makes me smile more than anything,” said the 24-year-old, as he thanked his haters for constantly pushing him to improve.