Lando Norris’ Secret Brand? Everything You Need to Know About Mysterious ‘Fourth Line’

Lando Norris, currently one of F1’s most talked about drivers following his maiden Grand Prix earlier this month, has been rumored to have started his own ‘secret brand’. Norris already sells his merchandise under the LN4 branding and is also the founder, and one of the main races of the famous group – Quadrant.

Recently, the name ‘Fourth Line’ started appearing on apparel worn by Norris. There was a logo too, which was simply ‘four lines drawn’ parallel to each other. Some fans concluded that a new brand was on the cards without knowing what it was. However, a Norris-dedicated account of X explained the truth behind the fourth line.

if “fourth line” is his new brand, i’m buying all of it!! pic.twitter.com/BT65uZm0QW — ray (@ln4norris) May 24, 2024

Last year, Norris unveiled his custom McLaren 765LT Spider at the Technology Centre in Woking. Not wanting his ‘LN4’ branding to appear everywhere, Norris decided to draw four lines to represent it. According to the account, Norris chose this to represent his number 4 and got a necklace and a cap to match the same.

kinda baffled that not many ln4’s know why lando made these 4 lines like a symbol, it’s cuz he didn’t want his ln4 logo everywhere on his custom mcl765lt but wanted something for his number 4 & the neon color scheme and came up w the lines! then got the necklace & cap to match pic.twitter.com/vp8f90zUre — mar ⁴ ᶻ (@landoswdc) May 23, 2024

Pictures of Norris sporting those became viral, and since many didn’t know what those four lines meant, there was confusion.

Lando Norris’ existing brand

Norris put a lot of effort into launching LN4, his brand. It grew along with his stardom in F1, as the Briton went from being an exciting rookie to becoming one of the most talented drivers on the grid. On LN4’s website, Norris has a store where official goodies with his branding are sold.

T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers, and key chains are some of the things available on the website. The cheapest clothing product available on the website is a T-shirt, labeled as ‘Summer Graphics Fruit Tee’. It costs $46.

However, there are multiple other products for fans to choose from. The key-chain Norris’ website sells costs roughly $10, but the helmets on display sell around the range of $230.

Norris is one of the most widely supported stars in F1 today. After his maiden win in Miami (at the 110th time of asking), his stocks have risen drastically. His relatable persona also makes him a fan favorite, and in the years to come, his products could sell even more.