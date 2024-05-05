Lando Norris Sets a World Record With Skateboarder Keegan Palmer on Quadrant

Apart from racing around the globe, Lando Norris keeps himself busy with Quadrant, an eSports brand he started in 2020 which also has got into the entertainment and apparel space. In their latest feat, along with Olympic skateboarder Keegan Palmer, the McLaren man made a world record. This record had never been attempted before as per their research. However, after some time, consideration, safety measures, and practice, Norris and Palmer put their name in the record books.

Norris revealed their World Record attempt on Quadrant Athletes’s YouTube page. They made a world record for the “Furthest distance traveled on a skateboard towed by a car.” For obvious reasons, the Formula 1 driver was behind the car, and the Olympic skateboarder on being towed.

The Quadrant owner also revealed they were discouraged from attempting this world record on account of stupidity. However, Norris and Co. made the trip to an old racetrack on the outskirts of Palmer’s homeland Melbourne, Australia.

The track had cracks, wide kerbs, and areas that could make the cars airborne depending on speed. Apart from the dangers of the track, the 21-year-old skateboarder was also presented with some challenges.

Norris revealed to Palmer that he would be using all four of his skateboards. However, the challenging bit came when he also revealed Palmer would be switching between them without stopping. The massive safety risk of switching boards while being towed was exactly why there was an ambulance on standby. However, it was a record that was meant to be created.

The events of the record book achievement by Lando Norris and Keegan Palmer

They started off on a cracking track as Norris maintained the tow at 33kmph (20mph). Despite that, Palmer asked the Brit to slow the car down “a lot” around the corners for better control. After nailing the first corner, the two got comfortable and got into a rhythm. A rhythm that lasted for a whopping 52 kilometers (32 miles).

They covered the distance in over three hours. However, the timing was hampered because of various factors. The first car they started the challenge in broke down.

Then after moving to the replacement vehicle, the world record party had to refuel once in the middle of the challenge. Throughout these changes, Keegan Palmer stayed on his board with his tow line in hand keeping the attempt alive.

The least challenging part was his skateboard switches which the Olympic star did seamlessly during the attempt. The record was complete and Palmer was handed a framed plaque for his achievement right after. So, the cracks on a track, a broken down car, and even refueling did not hamper the attempt to go the furthest distance on a skateboard towed by a car.