Lando Norris Sets the Target Clear as He Starts the Race From Second Row – “Max Verstappen Will Be Our Competition”

Ahead of the Chinese GP on Sunday, Max Verstappen remains the clear favorite to win the race. It would mark his fourth win of the season in five races and after his qualifying performance, very few doubt his chances. However, McLaren wants to spoil the Dutchman’s party as Lando Norris clearly labels Verstappen as his main rival for the afternoon.

Norris exuded utmost confidence while speaking to the media ahead of the Chinese GP. He is bullish about his team’s chances and said,

“Max will be our main competition today. We are going for the win. So, looking forward to it.”

Having finished the 2023 season as the second-fastest team on the grid, McLaren has fallen slightly behind in 2024. Ferrari came as a much-improved outfit, ousting McLaren as the closest competitor to Red Bull. Thus far, McLaren has just one podium and 69 points, as opposed to Ferrari’s five podiums and 120 points. Plus, the Maranello-based outfit also have a race win under their belt.

However, the Woking-based outfit is once again improving with each passing race. Lando Norris even secured the pole position in the Sprint session in China. Moreover, starting the Grand Prix from P4, he has a decent shot at fighting for a race win. Teammate Oscar Piastri will be right behind Norris in P5, further strengthening the McLaren challenge.

The Chinese GP weekend going better than expected for Lando Norris and Co.

After qualifying P3 at the Japanese GP, Norris put in a great effort to seal a podium finish but couldn’t hold the Ferraris off. Despite a P5 finish, Norris showcased stellar driving and often highlighted defense of top caliber. Much of the performance had to do with Norris’ familiarity with the track.

Heading over to Shanghai, Andrea Stella was concerned, particularly because they don’t know the Shanghai International Circuit all that well.

Riddled with long and slow corners, the track in Shanghai demands a car that can do well at slow speeds. This is an area in which McLaren struggles per Stella and it could put the team in a difficult position.

Starting with the Chinese GP, McLaren and Norris will be looking to establish themselves as a real threat to Red Bull. However, they also have to fend off the Ferrari drivers behind, who start from P6 and P7 and are believed to have strong race pace.