Lando Norris Stakes His New $381,456 Richard Mille for a Win, Only to Lose 47 Seconds Later

As the curtains closed on the thrilling F1 2023 season, drivers were seen finding solace in their comfort zones. While Lewis Hamilton enjoyed skydiving, the rising F1 star Lando Norris immersed himself in video games. In his off-season Twitch gaming sessions, Norris’s competitive drive, reminiscent of his Sochi 2021 performance, remained evident.

However, an unexpected twist occurred as he joined forces with popular YouTubers, Young Filly and Angry Ginge, for a Fortnite game. Tragically, his adventure resulted in a regrettable bet on his $381,456 Richard Mille watch, which he lost only 47 seconds into the match.

During a Fortnite livestream, Norris made a wager with Young Filly and Angry Ginge. Interestingly, at the beginning of the game, the McLaren driver committed to handing over his RM watch if they failed to secure a victory, stating, “If we don’t win this, I am going to give you my RM.” Unfortunately, Norris’s in-game character was shot down after just 47 seconds of gameplay, which resulted in his wager being lost.

Despite the setback, they carried on with further gameplay, probably forgetting the playful bet. In fact, as the video unfolded, viewers observed Norris proudly displaying his recently obtained $381,456 RM67-02 watch. Notably, Norris’s cheeks lit up with joy as he exhibited the watch via his desktop camera.

What does Lando Norris think about the intersection of driving personality and gaming?

Known for his on-track skills, Lando Norris also maintains a regular livestream to 1.5 million Twitch subscribers during his downtime. Remarkably, Norris perceives platforms like streaming not just as sources of entertainment but as windows that grant fans backstage insights into the lives of F1 drivers.

Considering this concept, in his initial years in racing, Norris talked to the BBC about how playing games can unveil a driver’s personality. He emphasized that this happens because, during a live stream, viewers get the chance to gain deeper insights into a celebrity’s character.

Norris said, “I think that’s why I also stream a lot because people get to just see me. I’m just a normal guy who streams and plays games every day.” Expanding on this, the McLaren standout also pointed out that by engaging in live streaming, he can play a significant role in bringing in a “new audience” for F1.

Interestingly, the British driver shows a similar passion for racing. This led to the recurring question about what came first in Norris’s life: racing or gaming. However, while responding to this query, Norris confidently asserted, “Games definitely came first.” Nevertheless, delving deeper into the topic, Norris credited his father for his initial fascination with racing.

He said, ” When I was four or five years old, my dad used to play Gran Turismo. Growing up, watching him, I eventually got to the point where I wanted to beat him, so then I became very competitive and got into racing.” Therefore, it is safe to say that Norris’s competitive spirit developed as he aspired to beat his father in Gran Turismo.