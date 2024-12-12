Lando Norris Steps Out of a $2.5 Million Ferrari Flaunting a $475,000 Travis Scott-Designed Watch

Lando Norris seems to be in good spirits after he helped McLaren end their 26-year drought for the Constructors’ title last weekend in Abu Dhabi. The 24-year-old has got a lot of spotlight this year ever since the Woking outfit has regularly started winning races. This spotlight is also increasing on his off-track life including his watches, cars, and other possessions.

Insane Luxury’s Instagram handle put up a video of Norris driving around in his Ferrari F40 in Monaco while wearing a Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked ‘Cactus Jack’ 26585CM watch, which was made in collaboration with American rapper Travis Scott.

While the Ferrari would catch the most attention, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak timepiece has several cool aspects that reflect Travis Scott’s ‘Cactus Jack’ label’s branding and logo.

The iconic Ferrari F40

The F40, which has a market price of approximately $2.5 million, was introduced in 1987 to mark the 40th anniversary celebration of Ferrari. This car was designed by Pininfarina and was created as the 288 GTO’s successor.

The F40 is a true sportscar as it has a top speed of 200 mph and one can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (1oo kph) in just 4.1 seconds. The F40’s body is constructed by using a combination of kevlar, carbon fiber, and aluminum.

This supercar is powered by a V8 engine and has a maximum power of 351.5 kW (478 hp) at 7000 rpm. Perhaps the most special thing about the F40 is that it is considered the last of the ‘Enzo Era’ cars since this was the last car that was approved before his passing.

The ‘Cactus Jack’ influence in the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked watch

The Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked ‘Cactus Jack’ 26585CM watch that Norris wore is a limited edition timepiece, with only 200 pieces available, and it has an approximate market price of $475,000. Moreover, this is the first Royal Oak watch made by Audemars Piguet in a brown ceramic case.

As for the inputs by Travis Scott, the calendar and week indicators in this watch have the iconic typography that Scott often uses, per IFL watches. On top of that, the hand in the subdial which shows the day has the ‘Cactus Jack’ brand’s logo, which is an intricate piece of work.

All in all, the watch has many of these creative touches inspired by Scott’s label and branding to increase the exclusivity of the timepiece. What adds to the beauty of this exquisite timepiece is that it has a sapphire dial and has smoked external zones of the counters. The case of the watch has a size of 41 mm and a thickness of 9.9 mm and is water resistant up to 20 m.