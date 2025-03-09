“I Made Mistakes”: Lando Norris Reveals His Biggest Low of 2024 Season

Despite enjoying his most successful season in the sport last year, Lando Norris wasn’t entirely pleased with how the 2024 season panned out for him. He hit major milestones last season, bagging his maiden GP win and helping the team win their first Constructors’ title since 1998.

But eventually, he lost out on the Drivers’ Championship to Max Verstappen.

Looking back on last season, the #4 driver singled out moments when he made errors that eventually defined results on the track. “I made mistakes, like everyone does, and you try and learn from them and never let them happen again,” he told NBC News.

While losing out on last year’s championship was tough for Norris, his biggest low was losing out on the race win at Silverstone — his and the team’s home race.

the commentary during lewis hamilton’s win at silverstone

pic.twitter.com/38WdLXh6cd https://t.co/McIP1S8dfC — аlina (@mercedarri) January 18, 2025

Norris started from P3 on the grid but compromised himself at the start, losing out on a position to Verstappen. But as the heavens opened up, Norris showed supreme mastery of the treacherous conditions to take the lead of the race.

It was looking good for the McLaren driver but the pit wall’s decision to keep him out for an extra lap as the track dried up meant that Lewis Hamilton took the lead away from the #4 driver. Eventually, Norris lost out to Verstappen as well, finishing the race exactly where he started.

Norris’ lowest moment became Hamilton’s greatest in 2024

What turned out to be a bad day at the office for Norris became a career-defining moment for his countryman, Hamilton. The seven-time world champion broke his 945-day-long winless streak on home turf.

Not only that, Hamilton’s win at the British GP was the ninth-career win for the #44 driver at Silverstone — breaking Michael Schumacher’s record for the most wins at a single venue. Hamilton backed it up by picking up another win at the Belgian GP after his teammate George Russell was disqualified for an underweight car.

But for Norris, going into the 2025 season, he is eager to eliminate any mistakes that could affect his title chances. “It’s more just understanding why I made those decisions. How can I improve on them for this season and how can I make sure they don’t happen again,” he added.