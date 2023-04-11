Lando Norris Supportive of McLaren F1 Move: “Get Rid of People Who Are Not Performing”

McLaren has parted ways with their technical director James Key. This has come after the MCL60 failed to show its potential and deliver despite expectations. Lando Norris, the star driver of the team, has thoroughly supported the move.

As per Grandprix247, the Briton shared that he supports the move as everyone needs to go if they are not performing. Stating that everyone wants a better set of people, he added, “You try to get rid of the people who are maybe not performing to the level that you need.”

“We’ve been a bit unlucky with the reliability” Lando Norris says he has faith in the team’s decisions after McLaren parted ways with Technical Director James Key as part of a series of organisational changes 🔀 pic.twitter.com/VrurobhO00 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 30, 2023

Especially in Formula 1, when the field is so tight, nobody wants to have a drawback or weakness. Hence, it’s the order of the job to have the best set of people in the team and lay off the people who are not performing, the Briton further asserted.

Norris also added that he’s lucky that he just drives cars and isn’t a part of the team that goes through such scrutiny or has to make such tough decisions. But in the end, such decisions were needed, and hence they were made.

What changes did McLaren resort to?

After parting ways with Daniel Ricciardo last year, which affected him, the Papayas began their season with a new set of people on the technical side. As Ricciardo had to go after back-to-back underperforming years, Key was shown the exit door after the new MCL60 failed to live up to expectations.

Key, the former technical director, joined the Woking-based team back in 2019. But he, along with the team, failed to produce a car worthy of challenging the top teams.

Former Ferrari Head of Vehicle Concepts David Sanchez is set to join McLaren later in 2023. Long-time Ferrari employee Sanchez resigned earlier this week from his position with the Scuderia. The Frenchman’s resignation is believed to be unrelated to the Bahrain showing and the… — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 12, 2023

With 2022’s MCL36 being a disappointment, there were huge expectations regarding the new challenger. As the MCL60 also failed to make an impact on its 60th anniversary, James Key was hence replaced.

He was replaced by Peter Prodromou as the Technical Director of aerodynamics. The British team also appointed former Ferrari man David Sanchez as their Technical Director of Car Concept and Performance.

It’s all about Business in F1

Being cold-hearted is the order of the sport, believes the 23-year-old driver. At the end of the day, when it’s all about profitability and business, such decisions are required.

Norris also confirmed that such harsh choices are made in every team, not just in McLaren as it happens up and down the grid.

At some point, the decisions might not look to be the nicest, said Lando Norris. But they are made for the best results, as every point can cost millions of dollars at the end of the season.