Daniel Ricciardo on How McLaren Stint Affected His Mental Health and Confidence

Over the years, Daniel Ricciardo became one of the most popular drivers in F1, and that was mainly due to his successful Red Bull stint. After winning seven races with Red Bull, he decided to move to a team that would help him reach the next level, but things didn’t quite pan out the way he hoped.

After a two-year underwhelming spell at Renault, he decided to join McLaren in 2021, a team that was seemingly on the ascendency. Unfortunately, the time he spent in Woking turned out to be a nightmare, and his three-year deal had to be cut short at the end of the 2022 season.

Ricciardo’s performance took a big hit, and he struggled to match teammate Lando Norris for the vast majority of his time at McLaren. As reported by Speedcafe, Ricciardo admitted that when he was with McLaren, he began doubting his abilities because of not able to perform at the level he is used to.

McLaren showed Daniel Ricciardo that he has weaknesses

Ricciardo takes responsibility for his failed McLaren stint. In no way does he place complete blame on the team for his lack of results. The 33-year-old said that for a long time, he considered himself one of the best, and was sure about overcoming any challenge that came his way.

At McLaren, Ricciardo came to realize that he had many weaknesses which he desperately struggled to overcome. “I was aware that I’m not the perfect driver,” the Aussie said. “I do have weaknesses. So I’ll always hold something on to myself.”

🚨 BREAKING: McLaren has confirmed Daniel Ricciardo will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season More to follow…#F1 #Autosport #McLaren #Ricciardo — Autosport (@autosport) August 24, 2022

Now, Ricciardo is spending the 2023 season on the sidelines as Red Bull’s third driver. Being away from the spotlight has helped him reflect on his last few years in F1, and it has given him clarity about what he wants to do differently.

“But you also live and you learn. So I don’t look back with regret,” he added. “That was a situation and I got through it.”

Ricciardo talks about how much he changed after McLaren nightmare

For an F1 driver, confidence is arguably one of the most important factors that determine their performance. Towards the end of his McLaren stint, Ricciardo lost out on that. He recalls doubting his own abilities, even though he knew what he was capable of.

When the honey badger left Red Bull in 2019 in search of a new challenge, he was a completely different character. Fast forward to 2023, he returned to Milton-Keynes as a third driver, with his confidence having taken a major hit.

Things have changed for Ricciardo, but he hasn’t completely given up on his F1 dream. Daniel Ricciardo plans on making a comeback in the future, but is not sure when he will suit up for an F1 race again.