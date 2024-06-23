Lando Norris Threatens to Sue Photojournalist Over an Embarrassing Moment Caught on Camera

Veteran F1 photographer Kym Illman spoke about an embarrassing altercation with Lando Norris at the Spanish GP this weekend, which he captured on camera. However, Illman reveals that Norris wasn’t happy about the photo being taken and warned him against publishing the pictures.

What the embarrassing moment was, no one knows. Because Illman cannot speak about it. All he could do was capture a blurred-up image, about which he spoke via his official YouTube channel.

He said, “I have just seen something hilarious at the back of the McLaren garage. I have seen Lando Norris in an unusual rig. Wait, I can’t even show you the photos. He said, ‘You cannot use these photos’. I so much want to show you but he was quite adamant about it“.

Lando threatened to sue me if I revealed this image… I’m sure you will see the results of whatever he was doing at some point within the next few days.#SpanishGP #F1 #Formula1 #landonorris pic.twitter.com/hednaDbxNj — Kym Illman (@KymIllman) June 21, 2024

Illman added that Norris would sue him if he even dared to release the image. However, he is waiting for the McLaren driver to be ‘less touchy’ about the same, following which he can consider sharing his clicks with the world.

Illman has been a part of the F1 grid for a long time, so he knows most drivers almost personally and Norris is one of them. The Bristol-born driver’s former teammate Carlos Sainz is also close to Illman, as evident by his heartwarming gesture for the photojournalist’s son’s girlfriend.

Illman revealed his son’s girlfriend’s delight in meeting Sainz

In the same video, Illman shed light on how Sainz was welcomed in the fan zone ahead of his home Grand Prix. He added that his son’s girlfriend happens to be a huge fan of the Spaniard.

To her delight, Sainz met her personally this weekend. She admitted to having had the pleasure of personally chatting with Sainz, and clicking pictures with him.

Sainz also sent a signed hat to her six to seven months ago, and when Illman asked her if she had a message for the Ferrari driver, she replied, “I love you“.